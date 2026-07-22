FÊTE DE FIN DES VENDANGES AU CHÂTEAU DE LUC Luc-sur-Orbieu
samedi 17 octobre 2026 · Luc-sur-Orbieu
Informations pratiques
Luc-sur-Orbieu
FÊTE DE FIN DES VENDANGES AU CHÂTEAU DE LUC
1 rue du château Luc-sur-Orbieu Aude
Tarif : 18 – 18 – 18 EUR
Tarif enfant
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-17 12:00:00
fin : 2026-10-17
Date(s) :
2026-10-17
Vivez la fin des vendanges au Château de Luc lors d’une journée exceptionnelle mêlant patrimoine, dégustations, visite des caves souterraines à la bougie, découverte de la vinification et déjeuner vigneron avec Barbecue Man. [entrée gratuite]
Sur réservation en ligne
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1 rue du château Luc-sur-Orbieu 11200 Aude Occitanie +33 6 31 01 73 09 oenotourisme@famille-fabre.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Experience the end of the grape harvest at Château de Luc during a special day combining cultural heritage, tastings, a candlelit tour of the underground cellars, an introduction to winemaking, and a winemaker’s lunch with Barbecue Man. [Free admission]
Online reservations required
L’événement FÊTE DE FIN DES VENDANGES AU CHÂTEAU DE LUC Luc-sur-Orbieu a été mis à jour le 2026-07-22 par
À voir aussi à Luc-sur-Orbieu (Aude)
- LES FABRETTES DU CHÂTEAU DE LUC Luc-sur-Orbieu 6 août 2026