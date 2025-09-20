FETE DE LA FORET VILLAGE Nestier

FETE DE LA FORET VILLAGE Nestier samedi 20 septembre 2025.

FETE DE LA FORET

VILLAGE NESTIER Nestier Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : gratuit

Date et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-20 09:00:00

Fin : 2025-09-20

Date(s) :

2025-09-20

Le samedi 20 septembre, Touche pas à ma forêt-Pyrénées organise une Fête de la forêt à Nestier, Hautes-Pyrénées, avec des conférences, des ateliers et des concerts, pour célébrer la biodiversité et alerter sur des projets industriels menaçant la forêt.

L’événement est gratuit et propose de la restauration sur place.

VILLAGE NESTIER Nestier 65150 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie

English :

On Saturday September 20, Touche pas à ma forêt-Pyrénées is organizing a Forest Festival in Nestier, Hautes-Pyrénées, with conferences, workshops and concerts, to celebrate biodiversity and raise awareness of industrial projects threatening the forest.

The event is free and includes on-site catering.

German :

Am Samstag, den 20. September, veranstaltet Touche pas à ma forêt-Pyrénées in Nestier, Hautes-Pyrénées, ein Waldfest mit Vorträgen, Workshops und Konzerten, um die biologische Vielfalt zu feiern und vor Industrieprojekten zu warnen, die den Wald bedrohen.

Die Veranstaltung ist kostenlos und bietet Verpflegung vor Ort.

Italiano :

Sabato 20 settembre, Touche pas à ma forêt-Pyrénées organizza una festa della foresta a Nestier, negli Hautes-Pyrénées, con conferenze, workshop e concerti, per celebrare la biodiversità e sensibilizzare l’opinione pubblica sui progetti industriali che minacciano la foresta.

L’evento è gratuito e comprende un servizio di catering in loco.

Espanol :

El sábado 20 de septiembre, Touche pas à ma forêt-Pyrénées organiza en Nestier (Altos Pirineos) una Fiesta del Bosque, con conferencias, talleres y conciertos, para celebrar la biodiversidad y sensibilizar sobre los proyectos industriales que amenazan el bosque.

El evento es gratuito e incluye servicio de catering in situ.

