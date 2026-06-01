FÊTE DE LA MUSIQUE À TARABEL Tarabel
FÊTE DE LA MUSIQUE À TARABEL Tarabel samedi 20 juin 2026.
Tarabel
FÊTE DE LA MUSIQUE À TARABEL
PLACE DU VILLAGE Tarabel Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-20 19:00:00
fin : 2026-06-20 23:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-06-20
Cette année encore, ça va guincher à Tarabel!
2 groupes seront à l’honneur de cette Guinguette Musicale
19h Génération Vinyle
21h Gemma and the Bears
Venez participer en famille ou entre amis au blind test autour d’un verre et d’une planche apéro.
Lieu Place du Village
Plus d’informations Sur réservation au 07 80 05 96 42 ou foyerruraltarabel@gmail.com .
PLACE DU VILLAGE Tarabel 31570 Haute-Garonne Occitanie foyerruraltarabel@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Once again, Tarabel will be the place to be!
L’événement FÊTE DE LA MUSIQUE À TARABEL Tarabel a été mis à jour le 2026-06-09 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE