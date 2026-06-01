Tarabel

FÊTE DE LA MUSIQUE À TARABEL

PLACE DU VILLAGE Tarabel Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-20 19:00:00

fin : 2026-06-20 23:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-20

Cette année encore, ça va guincher à Tarabel!

2 groupes seront à l’honneur de cette Guinguette Musicale

19h Génération Vinyle

21h Gemma and the Bears

Venez participer en famille ou entre amis au blind test autour d’un verre et d’une planche apéro.

Lieu Place du Village

Plus d’informations Sur réservation au 07 80 05 96 42 ou foyerruraltarabel@gmail.com .

PLACE DU VILLAGE Tarabel 31570 Haute-Garonne Occitanie foyerruraltarabel@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Once again, Tarabel will be the place to be!

L’événement FÊTE DE LA MUSIQUE À TARABEL Tarabel a été mis à jour le 2026-06-09 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE