Fête de la musique – Bischwihr, 20 juin 2025 07:00, Bischwihr.
Haut-Rhin
Fête de la musique 69 Grand rue Bischwihr Haut-Rhin
Début : Vendredi 2025-06-20
fin : 2025-06-20
2025-06-20
A partir de 19 heures, petites restaurations ( TF Saucisses Crêpes etc…) Animation musicale par l’Orchestre Peter’s band de Bischwihr. .
69 Grand rue
Bischwihr 68320 Haut-Rhin Grand Est +33 6 40 46 90 58 mergel.benoit@gmail.com
English :
Musical entertainment by the Peter’s band from Bischwihr snack bar
German :
Musikalische Unterhaltung durch das Orchester Peter’s band aus Bischwihr kleine Restauration
Italiano :
Intrattenimento musicale della Peter’s band di Bischwihr snack bar
Espanol :
Animación musical a cargo de la banda de Peter de Bischwihr snack bar
