Fête de la musique – Bischwihr, 20 juin 2025 07:00, Bischwihr.

Haut-Rhin

Fête de la musique 69 Grand rue Bischwihr Haut-Rhin

Tarif : – – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi 2025-06-20

fin : 2025-06-20

Date(s) :

2025-06-20

Animation musicale par l’Orchestre Peter’s band de Bischwihr petite restauration

A partir de 19 heures, petites restaurations ( TF Saucisses Crêpes etc…) Animation musicale par l’Orchestre Peter’s band de Bischwihr. .

69 Grand rue

Bischwihr 68320 Haut-Rhin Grand Est +33 6 40 46 90 58 mergel.benoit@gmail.com

English :

Musical entertainment by the Peter’s band from Bischwihr snack bar

German :

Musikalische Unterhaltung durch das Orchester Peter’s band aus Bischwihr kleine Restauration

Italiano :

Intrattenimento musicale della Peter’s band di Bischwihr snack bar

Espanol :

Animación musical a cargo de la banda de Peter de Bischwihr snack bar

L’événement Fête de la musique Bischwihr a été mis à jour le 2025-05-20 par Office de tourisme de Colmar