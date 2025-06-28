Fête de la musique Conflans-en-Jarnisy 28 juin 2025 19:00

Meurthe-et-Moselle

Fête de la musique Place de la Paix Conflans-en-Jarnisy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-06-28 19:00:00

fin : 2025-06-28

Date(s) :

2025-06-28

Au programme :

– 19h00 morceaux interprétés par les jeunes talents du STUDIO D

– 20h30 concert du groupe Prime Time, un groupe jarnysien de cover poprock offrant un répertoire original et inédit, revisitant les plus grands succès d’Alan Parsons Project, Supertramp, Queen, Pink Floyd et David Bowie… et plus !

– 23h00 Feu d’artifice

– 23h30 Set dansant avec Discover

Buvette et restauration proposées par l’association Conflans Handball Club.

En cas d’intempéries, le concert aura lieu dans l’espace de loisirs du Pâquis.Tout public

0 .

Place de la Paix

Conflans-en-Jarnisy 54800 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 33 06 46

English :

Program:

– 7:00 pm: songs performed by the young talents of STUDIO D

– 8:30pm: concert by Prime Time, a Jarnys-based pop-rock cover band with an original and original repertoire, revisiting the greatest hits of Alan Parsons Project, Supertramp, Queen, Pink Floyd and David Bowie? and more!

– 11:00 pm: Fireworks

– 11:30 pm: Dance set with Discover

Refreshments and food provided by the Conflans Handball Club.

In case of bad weather, the concert will take place in the Pâquis leisure area.

German :

Auf dem Programm stehen:

– 19.00 Uhr: Stücke, die von den jungen Talenten des STUDIO D interpretiert werden

– 20:30 Uhr: Konzert der Gruppe Prime Time, einer Cover-Poprock-Band aus Jarnysien, die ein originelles und unveröffentlichtes Repertoire bietet, das die größten Hits von Alan Parsons Project, Supertramp, Queen, Pink Floyd und David Bowie neu interpretiert… und mehr!

– 23.00 Uhr: Feuerwerk

– 23.30 Uhr: Tanz mit Discover

Der Conflans Handball Club bietet Getränke und Speisen an.

Bei schlechtem Wetter findet das Konzert in der Freizeitanlage Le Pâquis statt.

Italiano :

In programma:

– ore 19.00: canzoni eseguite dai giovani talenti dello STUDIO D

– ore 20.30: concerto dei Prime Time, cover pop-rock band di Jarnys con un repertorio originale e inedito, che rivisita i più grandi successi di Alan Parsons Project, Supertramp, Queen, Pink Floyd e David Bowie? e non solo!

– ore 23.00: Fuochi d’artificio

– ore 23.30: Set di danza con Discover

Rinfresco e cibo forniti dal Conflans Handball Club.

In caso di maltempo, il concerto si svolgerà nell’area ricreativa di Pâquis.

Espanol :

En el programa:

– 19.00 h: canciones interpretadas por los jóvenes talentos de STUDIO D

– 20.30 h: Concierto de Prime Time, un grupo de pop-rock de versiones de Jarnys con un repertorio original y original, que repasa los grandes éxitos de Alan Parsons Project, Supertramp, Queen, Pink Floyd y David Bowie… ¡y mucho más!

– 23.00 h: Fuegos artificiales

– 23.30 h: Baile con Discover

Refrescos y comida a cargo del Club de Balonmano de Conflans.

En caso de mal tiempo, el concierto tendrá lugar en la zona de ocio Pâquis.

L’événement Fête de la musique Conflans-en-Jarnisy a été mis à jour le 2025-06-19 par MILTOL