FÊTE DE LA MUSIQUE – Cox 20 juin 2025 07:00
Haute-Garonne
FÊTE DE LA MUSIQUE ASSOCIATION « ALLANT VERS » Cox Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-06-20
fin : 2025-06-20
Date(s) :
2025-06-20
Pour la 5ème année, le café associatif « Allant Vers » fête la musique avec The Midnight Ramblers (Folk/Soul/Rock).
Venez nombreux pour chanter et danser ! .
ASSOCIATION « ALLANT VERS »
Cox 31480 Haute-Garonne Occitanie monepiallantvers@gmail.com
English :
For the 5th year, the café associatif « Allant Vers » celebrates music with The Midnight Ramblers (Folk/Soul/Rock).
German :
Zum 5. Mal feiert das Vereinscafé « Allant Vers » die Musik mit The Midnight Ramblers (Folk/Soul/Rock).
Italiano :
Per il quinto anno, l’associazione dei caffè « Allant Vers » celebra la musica con The Midnight Ramblers (Folk/Soul/Rock).
Espanol :
Por 5º año, la asociación de cafés « Allant Vers » celebra la música con The Midnight Ramblers (Folk/Soul/Rock).
L’événement FÊTE DE LA MUSIQUE Cox a été mis à jour le 2025-06-11 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE