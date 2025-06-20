FÊTE DE LA MUSIQUE – Cox 20 juin 2025 07:00

Haute-Garonne

FÊTE DE LA MUSIQUE ASSOCIATION « ALLANT VERS » Cox Haute-Garonne

Pour la 5ème année, le café associatif « Allant Vers » fête la musique avec The Midnight Ramblers (Folk/Soul/Rock).

Venez nombreux pour chanter et danser ! .

ASSOCIATION « ALLANT VERS »

Cox 31480 Haute-Garonne Occitanie monepiallantvers@gmail.com

English :

For the 5th year, the café associatif « Allant Vers » celebrates music with The Midnight Ramblers (Folk/Soul/Rock).

German :

Zum 5. Mal feiert das Vereinscafé « Allant Vers » die Musik mit The Midnight Ramblers (Folk/Soul/Rock).

Italiano :

Per il quinto anno, l’associazione dei caffè « Allant Vers » celebra la musica con The Midnight Ramblers (Folk/Soul/Rock).

Espanol :

Por 5º año, la asociación de cafés « Allant Vers » celebra la música con The Midnight Ramblers (Folk/Soul/Rock).

