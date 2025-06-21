Fête de la musique Honfleur Honfleur 21 juin 2025 07:00

Calvados

Fête de la musique Honfleur Centre ville Honfleur Calvados

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-06-21

fin : 2025-06-21

Date(s) :

2025-06-21

De nombreux artistes et groupes de musique se produiront en concert à Honfleur pour l’occasion. Les concerts de la Fête de la musique à Honfleur auront lieu dans les rues, les bars et les lieux culturels à Honfleur.

De nombreux artistes et groupes de musique se produiront en concert à Honfleur pour l’occasion. Les concerts de la Fête de la musique à Honfleur auront lieu dans les rues, les bars et les lieux culturels à Honfleur. .

Centre ville

Honfleur 14600 Calvados Normandie +33 2 31 81 88 00

English : Fête de la musique Honfleur

This national event celebrates music in all its genres and styles, from rap and jazz to French chanson and rock, with free concerts.

Numerous artists and music groups will be performing in Honfleur for the occasion. Concerts for the Fête de la musique 2023 in Honfleur will take place in the streets, bars and cultural venues of Honfleur.

Program :

Erik Satie Municipal School of Music

> 2pm to 4pm in front of the school (rue de la République): Musical entertainment by students with saxophone, piano and flute ensembles, etc

> 7pm to 8:30pm at various spots around town: Entertainment in the streets by the Ecole de Musique Satie?s Faction brass band

Les Maisons Satie

> 6pm to 9pm: Exceptional free opening

Cultural and Artistic Actions ? Service Spectacles & Manifestations Culturelles

Place de l?Hôtel-de-Ville

> 19h/19h45: CHORALE DU COLLÈGE ALPHONSE ALLAIS: Made up of dynamic young college students, the choir from Collège Alphonse Allais is back on stage after a few years? absence. It’s the virus of singing that’s being shared once again, and they’ll be delighted to present the fruits of their efforts. They have been meeting every week this school year to concoct a musical program based on French songs. Come and discover them!

> 8:00 pm/8:15 pm: ASTER MANOR: Somewhere between Depeche Mode and The Weekend, Aster Manor is a singer-songwriter who offers both mainstream electronic pop and more intimate directions. Ahead of his forthcoming EP, he has already released covers of Miley Cyrus and Kim Wilde on streaming platforms.

> 8:15pm-9:15pm: DOM: A little cramped by other people?s songs, Dom, a self-taught self-starter, took up songwriting, accumulating over the years lyrics, melodies and a keen sense of observation of the world and the passage of time. The result is Esther, his 1st album, a beautiful tribute full of hushed sentiment. He brings back to life the woman from his childhood, now gone, who made him the man he is today. He writes and composes every day? Dom is an authentic artist driven by an immoderate sense of the music of words and sounds. Emotion guaranteed!

> 21h45/22h45: LES ROUTES BARRÉES: A group founded some ten years ago, made up of a tenor saxophonist, a trombonist, a trumpeter, a pianist, a bassist, a guitarist, a drummer and a singer. The musicians, most of whom hail from Caen, have all played with several ensembles in the region. The repertoire is jazz funk and groove, with a lot of improvisation, and includes covers of songs by Marcus Miller, Candy Dulfer, Fred Wesley, Nils Landgren, George Duke, Dennis Chambers, Billy Cobham, Cannonball Adderley?

Jardin du Tripot

> 7pm/7.45pm: LES PIPELETTES DE BEUZEVILLE CHORALE: Les Pipelettes de Beuzeville? A joyful women’s choir, about women, for women? but not only! The group?s identity? feminist (a little), funny (often), and naughty (sometimes)? The repertoire? French chanson (but not only), past and present.

> 8.15pm-9pm: CHORALE SWINGIN? BLUE: Voices that love harmonies and « a cappella » polyphony. A repertoire that ranges from jazz to pop and blues? Voices that swing in BLUE.

> 21h30/22h30: CHORALE PHAËLLA: The vocal group Phaëlla, founded in Le Havre in 2001, brings together men and women with a common passion: Gospel music. The group performs for charitable and humanitarian causes, as well as for private and official events. Different personalities, but a heart in common for the love of music and sharing. The group’s backing singers will bring you moments of joy and emotion, with gospel classics of course, but also soul, rhythm and blues and even pop tunes. The association contributes to the musical training of its members through rehearsals and courses.

Place Montpensier (next to Maison Bleue)

> 7/7.30pm: LOUISE: Louise, a jovial 17-year-old singer with a passion for music, sings Pop covers.

> 19h45/20h45: LOSKID: Loskid, a 22-year-old musician, mixes musical styles such as rock, pop, rap and French variety.

German : Fête de la musique Honfleur

Zahlreiche Künstler und Musikgruppen werden zu diesem Anlass in Honfleur ein Konzert geben. Die Konzerte der Fête de la Musique in Honfleur werden in den Straßen, Bars und kulturellen Einrichtungen in Honfleur stattfinden.

Italiano :

Per l’occasione, molti artisti e gruppi musicali si esibiranno a Honfleur. I concerti della Fête de la musique di Honfleur si svolgeranno nelle strade, nei bar e nei luoghi culturali di Honfleur.

Espanol :

Numerosos artistas y grupos musicales actuarán en Honfleur para la ocasión. Los conciertos de la Fête de la musique en Honfleur tendrán lugar en las calles, bares y locales culturales de Honfleur.

L’événement Fête de la musique Honfleur Honfleur a été mis à jour le 2025-06-16 par OT Honfleur-Beuzeville