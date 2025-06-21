FÊTE DE LA MUSIQUE Ponteilla 21 juin 2025 20:00

Pyrénées-Orientales

FÊTE DE LA MUSIQUE  Place de la Poste Ponteilla Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-06-21 20:00:00
fin : 2025-06-21

Date(s) :
2025-06-21

Avec le groupe Le Système sans interdit….
  .

Place de la Poste
Ponteilla 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie  

English :

With the group Le Système sans interdit….

German :

Mit der Gruppe Das System ohne Verbote….

Italiano :

Con il gruppo Le Système sans interdit….

Espanol :

Con el grupo Le Système sans interdit….

L’événement FÊTE DE LA MUSIQUE Ponteilla a été mis à jour le 2025-06-17 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME