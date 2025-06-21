FÊTE DE LA MUSIQUE Ponteilla 21 juin 2025 20:00
Pyrénées-Orientales
FÊTE DE LA MUSIQUE Place de la Poste Ponteilla Pyrénées-Orientales
Début : 2025-06-21 20:00:00
fin : 2025-06-21
2025-06-21
Avec le groupe Le Système sans interdit….
Place de la Poste
Ponteilla 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie
English :
With the group Le Système sans interdit….
German :
Mit der Gruppe Das System ohne Verbote….
Italiano :
Con il gruppo Le Système sans interdit….
Espanol :
Con el grupo Le Système sans interdit….
L’événement FÊTE DE LA MUSIQUE Ponteilla a été mis à jour le 2025-06-17 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME