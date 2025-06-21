FÊTE DE LA MUSIQUE – Sainte-Croix-Vallée-Française 21 juin 2025 07:00

Lozère

FÊTE DE LA MUSIQUE Le Rond Sainte-Croix-Vallée-Française Lozère

Tarif : – – EUR

Participation libre

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-06-21

fin : 2025-06-21

Date(s) :

2025-06-21

Au programme 19h Sandwichs vietnamiens (banh-mi) / 20h30 Louise & JB (chansons manouches et françaises) / 21h30 The Nucleons Project (show rock’n’roll lorrain). Buvette sur place. Au Piboulio en cas de pluie.

Fête de la musique 2025 à Sainte Croix Vallée Française !

Au programme

19h Délicieux sandwichs vietnamiens (banh-mi)

20h30 Concert de Louise & JB (chansons manouches, françaises et balkaniques)

21h30 Concert de The Nucleons Project (show rock’n’roll lorrain)

Buvette sur place. Les concerts auront lieu au Piboulio en cas de pluie. .

Le Rond

Sainte-Croix-Vallée-Française 48110 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 41 10 56 91 lebocal.frvf@orange.fr

English :

Program: 7pm Vietnamese sandwiches (banh-mi) / 8:30pm Louise & JB (gypsy and French songs) / 9:30pm The Nucleons Project (rock’n’roll show from Lorraine). Refreshments on site. At the Piboulio in case of rain.

German :

Programm: 19 Uhr Vietnamesische Sandwiches (Banh-mi) / 20:30 Uhr Louise & JB (Gypsy- und französische Chansons) / 21:30 Uhr The Nucleons Project (lothringische Rock’n’Roll-Show). Erfrischungsgetränke vor Ort. Bei Regen im Piboulio.

Italiano :

In programma: ore 19.00 Panini vietnamiti (banh-mi) / ore 20.30 Louise & JB (canzoni gitane e francesi) / ore 21.30 The Nucleons Project (spettacolo rock’n’roll di Lorraine). Bar per il ristoro in loco. Al Piboulio in caso di pioggia.

Espanol :

Programa: 19.00 h bocadillos vietnamitas (banh-mi) / 20.30 h Louise & JB (canciones gitanas y francesas) / 21.30 h The Nucleons Project (espectáculo de rock’n’roll de Lorraine). Bar de refrescos in situ. En el Piboulio en caso de lluvia.

L’événement FÊTE DE LA MUSIQUE Sainte-Croix-Vallée-Française a été mis à jour le 2025-06-12 par 48-OT des Cévennes au mont Lozère