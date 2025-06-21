FÊTE DE LA MUSIQUE LE VAL CAFÉ Valcabrère 21 juin 2025 15:00

Haute-Garonne

FÊTE DE LA MUSIQUE LE VAL CAFÉ 4 Lieu-dit La Carrere Valcabrère Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-06-21 15:00:00

fin : 2025-06-21 20:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-06-21

Vous voulez chanter, siffler, yodler, danser et farandoler ? Vous jouez de la guitare, de la cornemuse ou du didsserido, de la casserole ou de la bombarde ? Rejoignez-nous !

Scène ouverte avec apéro tapas. .

LE VAL CAFÉ 4 Lieu-dit La Carrere

Valcabrère 31510 Haute-Garonne Occitanie claudine.gerland@gmail.com

English :

Would you like to sing, whistle, yodel, dance and prance? Do you play the guitar, the bagpipes or the didsserido, the pan or the bombard? Come and join us!

German :

Möchten Sie singen, pfeifen, jodeln, tanzen und herumtollen? Spielen Sie Gitarre, Dudelsack oder Didserido, Pfanne oder Bombarde? Schließen Sie sich uns an!

Italiano :

Vi piacerebbe cantare, fischiare, fare jodel, ballare e ballare? Suonate la chitarra, la cornamusa o il didsserido, il pan o la bombarda? Allora venite e unitevi a noi!

Espanol :

¿Te gustaría cantar, silbar, cantar a la tirolesa, bailar y hacer cabriolas? ¿Tocas la guitarra, la gaita o el didsserido, la zampoña o la bombarda? Entonces, ¡ven y únete a nosotros!

L’événement FÊTE DE LA MUSIQUE Valcabrère a été mis à jour le 2025-06-17 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE