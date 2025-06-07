FÊTE DE LA NATURE EN MUSIQUE LESQUERDE – Lesquerde, 7 juin 2025 15:00, Lesquerde.

Pyrénées-Orientales

FÊTE DE LA NATURE EN MUSIQUE LESQUERDE Lesquerde Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-06-07 15:00:00

fin : 2025-06-07 20:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-06-07

Le comité d’animation l’Esquerdanhol organise le samedi 7 juin de 15h à 20h une fête de la nature en musique.

PROGRAMME

– 15h30 à 16h30 Concert du CHOEUR DE LA BOULZANE à l’église et en extérieur

– 17h00 Concert apéro avec TIFORMA / IRIS COFFEE / DECOUV’ART

– Et marché de producteurs locaux Miel, Fromage, Œufs, Fruits et légumes bio …

Buvette sur place avec gâteaux, crêpes et saucisses

.

Lesquerde 66220 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie comitelesquerdanhol@laposte.net

English :

The Comité d’animation l’Esquerdanhol is organizing a nature festival with music on Saturday June 7 from 3pm to 8pm.

PROGRAM

– 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm: Concert by the CHOEUR DE LA BOULZANE in the church and outdoors

– 5:00 pm: Aperitif concert with TIFORMA / IRIS COFFEE / DECOUV’ART

– And local producers’ market: honey, cheese, eggs, organic fruit and vegetables…

On-site refreshment bar with cakes, pancakes and sausages

German :

Das Animationskomitee l’Esquerdanhol organisiert am Samstag, den 7. Juni von 15.00 bis 20.00 Uhr ein Naturfest mit Musik.

PROGRAMM

– 15.30 bis 16.30 Uhr: Konzert des CHOEUR DE LA BOULZANE in der Kirche und im Freien

– 17.00 Uhr: Aperitif-Konzert mit TIFORMA / IRIS COFFEE / DECOUV’ART

– Und Markt mit lokalen Erzeugern: Honig, Käse, Eier, Bio-Obst und -Gemüse …

Getränkestand vor Ort mit Kuchen, Crêpes und Würstchen

Italiano :

Sabato 7 giugno, dalle 15.00 alle 20.00, il comitato delle attività di Esquerdanhol organizza una festa della natura con musica.

PROGRAMMA

– 15.30-16.30: Concerto del CHOEUR DE LA BOULZANE nella chiesa e all’aperto

– 17.00: Concerto aperitivo con TIFORMA / IRIS COFFEE / DECOUV’ART

– E mercato dei produttori locali: miele, formaggio, uova, frutta e verdura biologica, ecc.

Rinfresco in loco con torte, frittelle e salsicce

Espanol :

El sábado 7 de junio de 15h a 20h, el comité de actividades de Esquerdanhol organiza una fiesta de la naturaleza con música.

PROGRAMA

– de 15.30 a 16.30 h: Concierto del CHOEUR DE LA BOULZANE en la iglesia y al aire libre

– 17h: Concierto aperitivo con TIFORMA / CAFÉ IRIS / DECOUV’ART

– Y mercado de productores locales: miel, queso, huevos, frutas y verduras ecológicas, etc.

Refrigerio in situ con tartas, tortitas y salchichas

L’événement FÊTE DE LA NATURE EN MUSIQUE LESQUERDE Lesquerde a été mis à jour le 2025-05-09 par OTI FENOUILLEDES