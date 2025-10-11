Fête de la nuit Saléchan

Le Jour De La Nuit est un évènement de sensibilisation à la pollution lumineuse, à la protection de la biodiversité nocturne et d’émerveillement à la magie du ciel étoilé. Organisé par le projet de PNR Barousse Comminges Pyrénées, venez découvrir la Nuit dans toute sa diversité au village de la nuit, à Saléchan. Contes, conférences, balades nocturnes sont proposés par de nombreux acteurs.

SALECHAN Saléchan 65370 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 40 39 38 70

English :

Le Jour De La Nuit is an event to raise awareness of light pollution, protect nocturnal biodiversity and marvel at the magic of the starry sky. Organized by the PNR Barousse Comminges Pyrénées project, come and discover Night in all its diversity at the Night Village in Saléchan. Storytelling, conferences and nocturnal walks are on offer.

German :

Der Jour De La Nuit ist eine Veranstaltung zur Sensibilisierung für die Lichtverschmutzung, zum Schutz der nächtlichen Artenvielfalt und zum Erstaunen über den Zauber des Sternenhimmels. Organisiert vom Projekt PNR Barousse Comminges Pyrénées, entdecken Sie die Nacht in all ihrer Vielfalt im Dorf der Nacht in Saléchan. Märchen, Vorträge und Nachtwanderungen werden von zahlreichen Akteuren angeboten.

Italiano :

Le Jour De La Nuit è un evento di sensibilizzazione sull’inquinamento luminoso, sulla tutela della biodiversità notturna e sulla magia del cielo stellato. Organizzato dal progetto PNR Barousse Comminges Pyrénées, il Villaggio della Notte di Saléchan vi invita a scoprire la notte in tutta la sua diversità. Sono previsti racconti, conferenze e passeggiate notturne.

Espanol :

Le Jour De La Nuit es un evento para concienciar sobre la contaminación lumínica, proteger la biodiversidad nocturna y maravillarse con la magia del cielo estrellado. Organizado por el proyecto PNR Barousse Comminges Pyrénées, venga a descubrir la Noche en toda su diversidad en el Pueblo de la Noche de Saléchan. Cuentacuentos, conferencias y paseos nocturnos.

