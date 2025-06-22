Fête de la pêche – Étang de la Stampf Dabo, 22 juin 2025 09:30, Dabo.

Pêche à la truite (moulinet autorisé). Immersion de truites dont des poissons de grosse taille. Pêche de 9h30 à 11h30, puis de 14h00 à 18h00. Possibilité de réservations également au Bureau d’Information Touristique de Dabo. Possibilité de prendre le repas sur place sur réservation (18 €). Grillades midi et soir. Une tombola vous sera proposée tout au long de la journée. Renseignements et réservations 06 73 90 09 15.Tout public

English :

Trout fishing (reel authorized). Immersion trout including large fish. Fishing from 9.30am to 11.30am, then from 2pm to 6pm. Reservations also possible at the Dabo Tourist Information Office. Meals available on reservation (18 ?). Grilled meats for lunch and dinner. A tombola will be held throughout the day. Information and reservations: 06 73 90 09 15.

German :

Angeln auf Forellen (Rolle erlaubt). Eintauchen von Forellen, darunter auch große Fische. Angeln von 9:30 bis 11:30 Uhr, dann von 14:00 bis 18:00 Uhr. Reservierungen auch im Touristeninformationsbüro von Dabo möglich. Möglichkeit, das Essen vor Ort zu nehmen (Reservierung erforderlich) (18 ?). Mittags und abends wird gegrillt. Den ganzen Tag über wird Ihnen eine Tombola angeboten. Informationen und Reservierungen: 06 73 90 09 15.

Italiano :

Pesca alla trota (autorizzata con mulinello). Immersione di trote, compresi i pesci di grossa taglia. Pesca dalle 9.30 alle 11.30, poi dalle 14.00 alle 18.00. Le prenotazioni possono essere effettuate anche presso l’Ufficio informazioni turistiche di Dabo. Pasti disponibili su prenotazione (18 €). Grigliate per pranzo e cena. Per tutta la giornata sarà disponibile una tombola. Informazioni e prenotazioni: 06 73 90 09 15.

Espanol :

Pesca de truchas (carrete autorizado). Trucha de inmersión, incluidos peces grandes. Pesca de 9.30 h a 11.30 h y, a continuación, de 14 h a 18 h. También se pueden hacer reservas en la Oficina de Turismo de Dabo. Comidas disponibles previa reserva (18 euros). Parrilladas para el almuerzo y la cena. Habrá una tómbola durante todo el día. Información y reservas: 06 73 90 09 15.

