Saint-Estève

FÊTE DE LA SAINT ETIENNE AVEC HOLI COLOR PARTY

Avenue de l’Étang Saint-Estève Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-02 17:00:00

fin : 2026-08-02

Date(s) :

2026-08-02

Rejoignez-nous pour cette dernière soirée de la Saint-Etienne lors d’une Holi Color Party dès 18h

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Avenue de l’Étang Saint-Estève 66240 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 38 23 00

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English :

Join us for the final night of Saint-Etienne with a Holi Color Party starting at 6 p.m.

L’événement FÊTE DE LA SAINT ETIENNE AVEC HOLI COLOR PARTY Saint-Estève a été mis à jour le 2026-06-23 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME