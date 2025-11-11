FÊTE DE LA SAINT-MARTIN Saint-Martin-de-Londres

La célébration de la messe sera sublimée par la musique, avec la participation de S. Pluyaut à l’orgue et de la fanfare Los Neblats, qui accompagneront la cérémonie de leurs sonorités puissantes et chaleureuses, offrant un moment à la fois solennel et festif.

Saint-Martin-de-Londres 34380 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 55 00 10 mairie@ville-smdl.fr

The celebration of mass will be enhanced by music, with the participation of S. Pluyaut on the organ and the Los Neblats brass band, who will accompany the ceremony with their powerful, warm sounds, offering a moment both solemn and festive.

Die Messfeier wird durch die Musik sublimiert, mit der Teilnahme von S. Pluyaut an der Orgel und der Blaskapelle Los Neblats, die die Zeremonie mit ihren kräftigen und warmen Klängen begleiten und einen feierlichen und zugleich festlichen Moment bieten werden.

La celebrazione della messa sarà arricchita dalla musica, con S. Pluyaut all’organo e la banda di ottoni di Los Neblats che accompagnerà la cerimonia con i suoi suoni potenti e caldi, offrendo un momento al tempo stesso solenne e festoso.

La celebración de la misa estará amenizada por la música, con S. Pluyaut al órgano y la banda de música Los Neblats acompañando la ceremonia con sus potentes y cálidos sonidos, ofreciendo un momento a la vez solemne y festivo.

