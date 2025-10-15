FÊTE DE LA SCIENCE 2025: ANIMAL MYSTÈRE ET SI LA COMMUNICATION ÉTAIT LE DÉBUT DE L’INTELLIGENCE ? Saint-Bauzille-de-la-Sylve

Vous avez retrouvé un audio bien mystérieux provenant d’un animal… À quel animal appartiennent-il ?

Tout au long de votre enquête, trouvez les indices pour démêler la vérité dans ce jeu de piste. Empreintes, odeur, cris d’animaux, vous parcourrez le monde animal à travers vos sens et en apprendrez plus sur la communication animale !

2 séances possibles de 10h à 11h et de 11h15 à 12h15

Dés 6 ans. .

Place de la mairie Saint-Bauzille-de-la-Sylve 34230 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 63 13 07 bibliotheque.stbauzille@gmail.com

English :

You’ve found a mysterious audio signal from an animal… Which animal do they belong to?

As you investigate, find the clues to unravel the truth in this treasure hunt. Fingerprints, scents, animal cries: you’ll explore the animal world through your senses, and learn more about animal communication!

German :

Sie haben einen sehr mysteriösen Ton gefunden, der von einem Tier stammt… Zu welchem Tier gehören sie?

Finden Sie während Ihrer Ermittlungen Hinweise, um die Wahrheit in diesem Schnitzeljagdspiel zu entwirren. Fußabdrücke, Gerüche, Tierschreie durchstreifen Sie die Tierwelt mit Ihren Sinnen und lernen Sie mehr über die Tierkommunikation!

Italiano :

Avete trovato un misterioso segnale audio proveniente da un animale… A quale animale appartiene?

Nel corso della vostra indagine, trovate gli indizi per svelare la verità in questa caccia al tesoro. Impronte digitali, odori, richiami di animali: esplorerete il mondo animale attraverso i vostri sensi e imparerete di più sulla comunicazione animale!

Espanol :

Has encontrado una misteriosa señal de audio de un animal… ¿A qué animal pertenece?

A lo largo de tu investigación, encuentra las pistas para desentrañar la verdad en esta búsqueda del tesoro. Huellas dactilares, olores, llamadas de animales… ¡explorarás el mundo animal a través de tus sentidos y aprenderás más sobre la comunicación animal!

