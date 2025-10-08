FÊTE DE LA SCIENCE 2025 CHATGPT CRÉER, EXPLORER, INNOVER ! Montarnaud
Allée Jean Moulin Montarnaud Hérault
Début : 2025-10-08
fin : 2025-10-08
2025-10-08
Un atelier ludique et interactif pour découvrir l’intelligence artificielle et ses possibilités avec ChatGPT.
Public ado-adulte.
Allée Jean Moulin Montarnaud 34570 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 55 48 16
English :
A fun and interactive workshop to discover artificial intelligence and its possibilities with ChatGPT.
Adults and teens.
German :
Ein spielerischer und interaktiver Workshop, in dem Sie mit ChatGPT mehr über künstliche Intelligenz und ihre Möglichkeiten erfahren.
Zielgruppe Teenager-Erwachsene.
Italiano :
Un workshop divertente e interattivo per scoprire l’intelligenza artificiale e le sue possibilità con ChatGPT.
Per adolescenti e adulti.
Espanol :
Un taller divertido e interactivo para descubrir la inteligencia artificial y sus posibilidades con ChatGPT.
Para adolescentes y adultos.
L’événement FÊTE DE LA SCIENCE 2025 CHATGPT CRÉER, EXPLORER, INNOVER ! Montarnaud a été mis à jour le 2025-09-12 par 34 OT ST GUILHEM VALLEE DE L’HERAULT