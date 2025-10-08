FÊTE DE LA SCIENCE 2025 CHATGPT CRÉER, EXPLORER, INNOVER ! Montarnaud

FÊTE DE LA SCIENCE 2025 CHATGPT CRÉER, EXPLORER, INNOVER ! Montarnaud mercredi 8 octobre 2025.

FÊTE DE LA SCIENCE 2025 CHATGPT CRÉER, EXPLORER, INNOVER !

Allée Jean Moulin Montarnaud Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-08

fin : 2025-10-08

Date(s) :

2025-10-08

Un atelier ludique et interactif pour découvrir l’intelligence artificielle et ses possibilités avec ChatGPT.

Public ado-adulte.

Un atelier ludique et interactif pour découvrir l’intelligence artificielle et ses possibilités avec ChatGPT.

Public ado-adulte. .

Allée Jean Moulin Montarnaud 34570 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 55 48 16

English :

A fun and interactive workshop to discover artificial intelligence and its possibilities with ChatGPT.

Adults and teens.

German :

Ein spielerischer und interaktiver Workshop, in dem Sie mit ChatGPT mehr über künstliche Intelligenz und ihre Möglichkeiten erfahren.

Zielgruppe Teenager-Erwachsene.

Italiano :

Un workshop divertente e interattivo per scoprire l’intelligenza artificiale e le sue possibilità con ChatGPT.

Per adolescenti e adulti.

Espanol :

Un taller divertido e interactivo para descubrir la inteligencia artificial y sus posibilidades con ChatGPT.

Para adolescentes y adultos.

L’événement FÊTE DE LA SCIENCE 2025 CHATGPT CRÉER, EXPLORER, INNOVER ! Montarnaud a été mis à jour le 2025-09-12 par 34 OT ST GUILHEM VALLEE DE L’HERAULT