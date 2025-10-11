FÊTE DE LA SCIENCE 2025: GAMEFEST JOUEZ, EXPLOREZ, PARTAGEZ Aniane

Aniane Hérault

Début : 2025-10-11

fin : 2025-10-11

2025-10-11

Les jeunes d’Aniane ont choisi le gaming pour leur grand projet 2025 !

Un événement pour jouer, apprendre et partager autour du monde digital !

Avec l’aide de l’Espace Jeunes, ils organisent un festival, alliant tournois, sensibilisation et découverte des métiers du numérique.

Aniane 34150 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 76 73 52 96 enfance-jeunesse@ville-aniane.fr

English :

The young people of Aniane have chosen gaming for their major 2025 project!

An event to play, learn and share around the digital world!

With the help of Espace Jeunes, they are organizing a festival combining tournaments, awareness-raising and discovery of digital professions.

German :

Die Jugendlichen von Aniane haben Gaming für ihr großes Projekt 2025 gewählt!

Ein Event zum Spielen, Lernen und Austauschen rund um die digitale Welt!

Mit Hilfe des Espace Jeunes organisieren sie ein Festival, das Turniere, Sensibilisierung und die Entdeckung digitaler Berufe miteinander verbindet.

Italiano :

I giovani di Aniane hanno scelto il gioco per il loro grande progetto 2025!

Un evento per giocare, imparare e condividere il mondo digitale!

Con l’aiuto dell’Espace Jeunes, organizzano un festival che combina tornei, sensibilizzazione e scoperta delle professioni digitali.

Espanol :

Los jóvenes de Aniane han elegido el juego para su gran proyecto de 2025

Un evento para jugar, aprender y compartir sobre el mundo digital

Con la ayuda del Espace Jeunes, organizan un festival que combina torneos, sensibilización y descubrimiento de las profesiones digitales.

