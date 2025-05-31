FÊTE DE L’ANCHOIS 2025 – Collioure, 31 mai 2025 10:00, Collioure.

Pyrénées-Orientales

FÊTE DE L’ANCHOIS 2025 Port de Collioure Collioure Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2025-05-31 10:00:00

fin : 2025-06-01 19:00:00

2025-05-31

Découvrez la fête des anchois, associant gastronomie, tradition et convivialité dans une ambiance festive le 31/05 de 10h à 23h sur le port et le 01/06 2025 de 10h à 19h au faubourg.

Au programme un marché gastronomique, la culture catalane, des dégustations, des festivités maritimes et une démonstration culinaire.

Port de Collioure

Collioure 66190 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 82 05 66 contact@collioure.fr

English :

Discover the anchovy festival, combining gastronomy, tradition and conviviality in a festive atmosphere on 05/31 from 10am to 11pm at the port and 06/01 2025 from 10am to 7pm at the faubourg.

On the program: a gastronomic market, Catalan culture, tastings, maritime festivities and a culinary demonstration.

German :

Entdecken Sie das Sardellenfest, das Gastronomie, Tradition und Geselligkeit in einer festlichen Atmosphäre verbindet, am 31.05. von 10.00 bis 23.00 Uhr im Hafen und am 01.06.2025 von 10.00 bis 19.00 Uhr im Faubourg.

Auf dem Programm stehen ein gastronomischer Markt, katalanische Kultur, Kostproben, maritime Feierlichkeiten und eine kulinarische Vorführung.

Italiano :

Scoprite la Sagra dell’acciuga, che unisce gastronomia, tradizione e convivialità in un’atmosfera di festa il 31/05 dalle 10 alle 23 nel porto e il 01/06 2025 dalle 10 alle 19 nel faubourg.

In programma: un mercato gastronomico, cultura catalana, degustazioni, feste marittime e una dimostrazione culinaria.

Espanol :

Descubra la fiesta de la anchoa, que combina gastronomía, tradición y convivencia en un ambiente festivo el 31/05 de 10:00 a 23:00 en el puerto y el 01/06 2025 de 10:00 a 19:00 en el faubourg.

En el programa: un mercado gastronómico, cultura catalana, degustaciones, fiestas marítimas y una demostración culinaria.

