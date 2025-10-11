Fête de l’Automne à Oussan concert Au restaurant Oussan Escots

Fête de l’Automne à Oussan concert Au restaurant Oussan Escots samedi 11 octobre 2025.

Fête de l’Automne à Oussan concert

Au restaurant Oussan 65 Chem. de Sarlabous Escots Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-11 18:00:00

fin : 2025-10-11

Date(s) :

2025-10-11

Rock médical avec LES SUPPOSITOIRES. Plat unique à 10€.

Réservation au 09 77 38 77 23.

.

Au restaurant Oussan 65 Chem. de Sarlabous Escots 65130 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 07 58 18 36

English :

Medical rock with LES SUPPOSITOIRES. Single course at 10?

Reservations on 09 77 38 77 23.

German :

Medizinischer Rock mit LES SUPPOSITOIRES. Einzelne Mahlzeit für 10?

Reservierung unter 09 77 38 77 23.

Italiano :

Rock medico con LES SUPPOSITOIRES. Corso unico alle 10?

Prenotare allo 09 77 38 77 23.

Espanol :

Rock médico con LES SUPPOSITOIRES. ¿Curso único a las 10?

Reserva en el 09 77 38 77 23.

L’événement Fête de l’Automne à Oussan concert Escots a été mis à jour le 2025-09-12 par OT Cœur des Pyrénées|CDT65