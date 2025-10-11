Fête de l’Automne à Oussan concert Au restaurant Oussan Escots
Fête de l’Automne à Oussan concert Au restaurant Oussan Escots samedi 11 octobre 2025.
Fête de l’Automne à Oussan concert
Au restaurant Oussan 65 Chem. de Sarlabous Escots Hautes-Pyrénées
Début : 2025-10-11 18:00:00
fin : 2025-10-11
2025-10-11
Rock médical avec LES SUPPOSITOIRES. Plat unique à 10€.
Réservation au 09 77 38 77 23.
Au restaurant Oussan 65 Chem. de Sarlabous Escots 65130 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 07 58 18 36
English :
Medical rock with LES SUPPOSITOIRES. Single course at 10?
Reservations on 09 77 38 77 23.
German :
Medizinischer Rock mit LES SUPPOSITOIRES. Einzelne Mahlzeit für 10?
Reservierung unter 09 77 38 77 23.
Italiano :
Rock medico con LES SUPPOSITOIRES. Corso unico alle 10?
Prenotare allo 09 77 38 77 23.
Espanol :
Rock médico con LES SUPPOSITOIRES. ¿Curso único a las 10?
Reserva en el 09 77 38 77 23.
