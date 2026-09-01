Informations pratiques

Caramany

FÊTE DE L’AUTOMNE – CARAMANY

Caramany Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-19 19:00:00

fin : 2026-09-19

Date(s) :

2026-09-19

Concert avec NINA & FRIENDS

Samedi 19 septembre à 19H00 sur la place du village.

Sur place, buvette et restauration possible sur réservation au 06.63.49.30.92

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Caramany 66720 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 63 49 30 92 leparidulac@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Concert with NINA & FRIENDS

Saturday, September 19, at 7:00 p.m. in the village square.

Refreshments will be available on site, and meals can be ordered by calling 06.63.49.30.92.

L’événement FÊTE DE L’AUTOMNE – CARAMANY Caramany a été mis à jour le 2026-09-09 par OTI FENOUILLEDES