FÊTE DE L’AUTOMNE – CARAMANY Caramany
samedi 19 septembre 2026 · Caramany
Informations pratiques
Caramany
FÊTE DE L’AUTOMNE – CARAMANY
Caramany Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-19 19:00:00
fin : 2026-09-19
Date(s) :
2026-09-19
Concert avec NINA & FRIENDS
Samedi 19 septembre à 19H00 sur la place du village.
Sur place, buvette et restauration possible sur réservation au 06.63.49.30.92
.
Caramany 66720 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 63 49 30 92 leparidulac@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Concert with NINA & FRIENDS
Saturday, September 19, at 7:00 p.m. in the village square.
Refreshments will be available on site, and meals can be ordered by calling 06.63.49.30.92.
L’événement FÊTE DE L’AUTOMNE – CARAMANY Caramany a été mis à jour le 2026-09-09 par OTI FENOUILLEDES
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