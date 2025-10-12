FÊTE DE L’AUTOMNE Los Masos
FÊTE DE L’AUTOMNE Los Masos dimanche 12 octobre 2025.
FÊTE DE L’AUTOMNE
Los Masos Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-12 09:00:00
fin : 2025-10-12 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-10-12
Un moment festif, gourmand et convivial à partager en famille ou entre amis pour célébrer l’automne! Vide grenier, animations gratuites pour petits et grands, foodtruck…
.
Los Masos 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 19 46 99 23
English :
A festive, gourmet and convivial moment to share with family and friends to celebrate autumn! Flea market, free entertainment for young and old, foodtruck…
German :
Ein festlicher, leckerer und geselliger Moment, den Sie mit der Familie oder mit Freunden teilen können, um den Herbst zu feiern! Flohmarkt, kostenlose Animationen für Groß und Klein, Foodtruck…
Italiano :
Un modo festoso, goloso e amichevole per celebrare l’autunno con la famiglia e gli amici! Mercatino delle pulci, intrattenimento gratuito per grandi e piccini, foodtruck…
Espanol :
Una forma festiva, gastronómica y acogedora de celebrar el otoño con la familia y los amigos Mercadillo, animación gratuita para grandes y pequeños, foodtruck…
L’événement FÊTE DE L’AUTOMNE Los Masos a été mis à jour le 2025-09-15 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO