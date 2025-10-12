FÊTE DE L’AUTOMNE Los Masos

FÊTE DE L’AUTOMNE Los Masos dimanche 12 octobre 2025.

FÊTE DE L’AUTOMNE

Los Masos Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-12 09:00:00

fin : 2025-10-12 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-10-12

Un moment festif, gourmand et convivial à partager en famille ou entre amis pour célébrer l’automne! Vide grenier, animations gratuites pour petits et grands, foodtruck…

.

Los Masos 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 19 46 99 23

English :

A festive, gourmet and convivial moment to share with family and friends to celebrate autumn! Flea market, free entertainment for young and old, foodtruck…

German :

Ein festlicher, leckerer und geselliger Moment, den Sie mit der Familie oder mit Freunden teilen können, um den Herbst zu feiern! Flohmarkt, kostenlose Animationen für Groß und Klein, Foodtruck…

Italiano :

Un modo festoso, goloso e amichevole per celebrare l’autunno con la famiglia e gli amici! Mercatino delle pulci, intrattenimento gratuito per grandi e piccini, foodtruck…

Espanol :

Una forma festiva, gastronómica y acogedora de celebrar el otoño con la familia y los amigos Mercadillo, animación gratuita para grandes y pequeños, foodtruck…

L’événement FÊTE DE L’AUTOMNE Los Masos a été mis à jour le 2025-09-15 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO