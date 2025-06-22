FETE DE l’ETE AU DOMAINE DES 1000 PLANTES – Saint-Philbert-de-Bouaine 22 juin 2025 10:00
Vendée
FETE DE l’ETE AU DOMAINE DES 1000 PLANTES La Gerbaudière Saint-Philbert-de-Bouaine Vendée
Début : 2025-06-22 10:00:00
fin : 2025-06-22 18:00:00
2025-06-22
La Gerbaudière
Saint-Philbert-de-Bouaine 85660 Vendée Pays de la Loire +33 6 50 38 62 32
