Fête de l’été organisée par l’association La Gaillette sur la place du village, avec animation musicale sous chapiteau sur le thème des années 80. Ambiance garantie !

Menu adulte apéritif offert, crudités, jambon au feu de bois et pommes de terre, fromage et salade verte, tartelette aux fruits et glace vanille.

Menu enfant soft offert, crudités, jambon au feu de bois et pommes de terre, fromage, glace enfant.

Buvette sur place.

Repas (boissons non comprises) 20 € adulte ou 10 € enfant.

Réservation avant le 21 juin (places limitées).Tout public

Place de la Mairie

Cléry-le-Petit 55110 Meuse Grand Est +33 6 84 76 76 09

English :

Summer festival organized by the La Gaillette association in the village square, with musical entertainment under a big top on the theme of the 80s. Atmosphere guaranteed!

Adult menu: complimentary aperitif, crudités, wood-fired ham and potatoes, cheese and green salad, fruit tartlet and vanilla ice cream.

Children’s menu: complimentary soft drink, crudités, wood-fired ham and potatoes, cheese, children’s ice cream.

Refreshment bar on site.

Meal (drinks not included): 20 ? adult or 10 ? child.

Reservations by June 21 (places are limited).

German :

Vom Verein La Gaillette organisiertes Sommerfest auf dem Dorfplatz mit musikalischer Unterhaltung im Festzelt zum Thema der 80er Jahre. Stimmung garantiert!

Menü für Erwachsene: Aperitif gratis, Rohkost, Schinken aus dem Holzofen und Kartoffeln, Käse und grüner Salat, Obsttörtchen und Vanilleeis.

Kindermenü: kostenloser Softdrink, Rohkost, Schinken aus dem Holzofen und Kartoffeln, Käse, Kindereis.

Erfrischungsgetränke vor Ort.

Mahlzeit (Getränke nicht inbegriffen): 20 ? Erwachsener oder 10 ? Kind.

Reservierung vor dem 21. Juni (begrenzte Plätze).

Italiano :

Festa estiva organizzata dall’associazione La Gaillette nella piazza del villaggio, con intrattenimento musicale sotto un tendone sul tema degli anni ’80. Atmosfera garantita!

Menù adulti: aperitivo in omaggio, crudité, prosciutto cotto a legna e patate, formaggio e insalata verde, crostatina di frutta e gelato alla vaniglia.

Menu per bambini: bibita in omaggio, verdure crude, prosciutto e patate al forno, formaggio, gelato per bambini.

Bar in loco.

Pasto (bevande escluse): 20? adulto o 10? bambino.

Si prega di prenotare entro il 21 giugno (i posti sono limitati).

Espanol :

Fiesta de verano organizada por la asociación La Gaillette en la plaza del pueblo, con animación musical bajo carpa sobre el tema de los años 80. Ambiente garantizado

Menú para adultos: aperitivo de cortesía, crudités, jamón y patatas a la leña, queso y ensalada verde, tartaleta de frutas y helado de vainilla.

Menú infantil: refresco de cortesía, verduras crudas, jamón y patatas a la leña, queso y helado infantil.

Bar de refrescos in situ.

Comida (bebidas no incluidas): 20? adulto o 10? niño.

Se ruega reservar antes del 21 de junio (plazas limitadas).

