Fête de l’Été Stade de Férange-Ébersviller Ébersviller

Ébersviller

Fête de l’Été

Stade de Férange-Ébersviller Route Départementale 118H Ébersviller Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-07-04 18:00:00

fin : 2026-07-04

Date(s) :

2026-07-04

Organisée comme tous les ans par L’AFFE des Sangliers, la Fête de l’Été fait son grand retour au stade de Férange-Ébersviller pour ravir toute la famille! En plus de la présence d’un stand de restauration, d’une buvette et d’une tombola, vous pourrez également participer à de multiples activités: animations musicales, château gonflable, pêche aux canards, stands maquillage et tresses… La soirée se poursuivra par un feu d’artifice à 22h30, offert par l’AFFE en collaboration avec la mairie de Férange-Ébersviller!Tout public

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Stade de Férange-Ébersviller Route Départementale 118H Ébersviller 57320 Moselle Grand Est affe.des.sangliers@gmail.com

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English :

Organized as it is every year by L’AFFE des Sangliers, the Summer Festival is making a grand return to the Férange-Hébersviller stadium to delight the whole family! In addition to a food stand, a refreshment stand, and a raffle, you can also take part in a variety of activities: live music, a bouncy castle, duck fishing, face painting and hair braiding booths… The evening will continue with a fireworks display at 10:30 PM, presented by the AFFE in collaboration with the F%E9range-%C9bersviller town hall!

L’événement Fête de l’Été Ébersviller a été mis à jour le 2026-06-14 par TROIS FRONTIERES TOURISME