Toulouges

FÊTE DE L’OIGNON ROUGE

Place louis Esparre Toulouges Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-12

fin : 2026-07-12

Date(s) :

2026-07-12

Venez célébrer l’oignon de Toulouges sous la houlette de l’association Naturopôle Activ’….

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Place louis Esparre Toulouges 66350 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 56 54 10

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Come and celebrate the Toulouges onion with the Naturopôle Activ’association ….

L’événement FÊTE DE L’OIGNON ROUGE Toulouges a été mis à jour le 2026-05-19 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME