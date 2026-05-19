FÊTE DE L’OIGNON ROUGE Toulouges
FÊTE DE L’OIGNON ROUGE Toulouges dimanche 12 juillet 2026.
Toulouges
FÊTE DE L’OIGNON ROUGE
Place louis Esparre Toulouges Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-12
fin : 2026-07-12
Date(s) :
2026-07-12
Venez célébrer l’oignon de Toulouges sous la houlette de l’association Naturopôle Activ’….
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Place louis Esparre Toulouges 66350 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 56 54 10
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Come and celebrate the Toulouges onion with the Naturopôle Activ’association ….
L’événement FÊTE DE L’OIGNON ROUGE Toulouges a été mis à jour le 2026-05-19 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME
À voir aussi à Toulouges (Pyrénées-Orientales)
- SAUCISSE CLUB FESTIVAL 5ÈME ÉDITION CHAMPIONNAT DU MONDE Toulouges 23 mai 2026
- ÉRIC COLLADO Toulouges 30 mai 2026