Fête des battages Migré

Fête des battages Migré dimanche 17 août 2025.

Fête des battages

La Flamancherie Migré Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche 2025-08-17 10:00:00

fin : 2025-08-17

Date(s) :

2025-08-17

Animations toute la journée

Battages à l’ancienne battages de nuit chevaux de trait groupe folklorique

Dîner champêtre apporter vos couverts –

.

La Flamancherie Migré 17330 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 25 33 80 97

English :

Entertainment all day long

Old-fashioned threshing night threshing draught horses folk group

Country-style dinner bring your own cutlery

German :

Animationen den ganzen Tag über

Dreschen nach alter Tradition Nachtdreschen Zugpferde Folkloregruppe

Ländliches Abendessen Besteck mitbringen –

Italiano :

Intrattenimento per tutto il giorno

Trebbiatura all’antica trebbiatura notturna cavalli da tiro gruppo folcloristico

Cena in stile rustico portate le vostre posate

Espanol :

Entretenimiento durante todo el día

Trilla a la antigua trilla nocturna caballos de tiro grupo folclórico

Cena campestre traiga sus propios cubiertos

L’événement Fête des battages Migré a été mis à jour le 2025-07-23 par Destination Vals de Saintonge / Charentes Tourisme