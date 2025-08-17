Fête des battages Migré
Fête des battages Migré dimanche 17 août 2025.
Fête des battages
La Flamancherie Migré Charente-Maritime
Début : Dimanche 2025-08-17 10:00:00
fin : 2025-08-17
Animations toute la journée
Battages à l’ancienne battages de nuit chevaux de trait groupe folklorique
Dîner champêtre apporter vos couverts –
La Flamancherie Migré 17330 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 25 33 80 97
English :
Entertainment all day long
Old-fashioned threshing night threshing draught horses folk group
Country-style dinner bring your own cutlery
German :
Animationen den ganzen Tag über
Dreschen nach alter Tradition Nachtdreschen Zugpferde Folkloregruppe
Ländliches Abendessen Besteck mitbringen –
Italiano :
Intrattenimento per tutto il giorno
Trebbiatura all’antica trebbiatura notturna cavalli da tiro gruppo folcloristico
Cena in stile rustico portate le vostre posate
Espanol :
Entretenimiento durante todo el día
Trilla a la antigua trilla nocturna caballos de tiro grupo folclórico
Cena campestre traiga sus propios cubiertos
L’événement Fête des battages Migré a été mis à jour le 2025-07-23 par Destination Vals de Saintonge / Charentes Tourisme