FETE DES BERGERS Les Angles jeudi 14 août 2025.

Les Angles Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Début : 2025-08-14 09:00:00

fin : 2025-08-14 15:30:00

2025-08-14

Pour toute la famille, cette fête célèbre le pastoralisme.

A 9 h Transhumance des troupeaux dans le village.

Tout au long de la journée, des démonstrations de chiens de troupeaux auront lieu en bas de station.

Un marché des producteurs se tiendra également sur place.

.

Les Angles 66210 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie lesanglesinfos@les-angles.com

English :

For the whole family, this festival celebrates pastoralism.

9 a.m.: Transhumance of herds through the village.

Throughout the day, herding dog demonstrations will take place at the bottom of the station.

A farmers’ market will be held on the same site.

German :

Für die ganze Familie: Dieses Fest feiert die Schäferei.

Um 9 Uhr: Transhumanz der Herden durch das Dorf.

Den ganzen Tag über finden im unteren Teil der Station Vorführungen von Herdenhunden statt.

Ein Bauernmarkt findet im Sommer statt.

Italiano :

Questa festa familiare celebra l’agricoltura pastorale.

Ore 9: transumanza delle mandrie attraverso il villaggio.

Per tutta la giornata si svolgeranno dimostrazioni di cani da pastore in fondo alla stazione.

Nello stesso luogo si terrà un mercato contadino.

Espanol :

Esta fiesta familiar celebra la agricultura pastoril.

9 h: Trashumancia de rebaños por el pueblo.

A lo largo del día, tendrán lugar demostraciones de perros pastores al pie de la estación.

En el mismo lugar se celebrará un mercado de agricultores.

