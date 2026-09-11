Fête des Bières Rue Catherine Opalinska Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy

Informations pratiques

Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy

Fête des Bières

Rue Catherine Opalinska Parc des expositions Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Tarif de base – plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2027-04-02 18:30:00

fin : 2027-04-02 21:30:00

Date(s) :

2027-04-02 2027-04-03

Tic-Tac, nous nous retrouvons bientôt pour une nouvelle édition !

La Fête des Bières c’est l’occasion de découvrir les produits, la passion et le savoir-faire de brasseurs artisans issus du territoire français, le tout dans une ambiance conviviale ponctuée de bonne humeur et d’énergie.

C’est également l’opportunité pour les spécialistes de la gastronomie locale et régionale, de régaler le public avec les produits du terroir et pour les artisans du territoire de valoriser leurs savoir-faire.

Plus d’informations sur le site internet.Tout public

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Rue Catherine Opalinska Parc des expositions Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy 54500 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 30 80 00 salons@destination-nancy.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Tick-tock—we’ll see you soon for another edition!

The Beer Festival is the perfect opportunity to discover the products, passion, and expertise of craft brewers from across France, all in a friendly atmosphere filled with good cheer and energy.

It’s also an opportunity for local and regional culinary experts to treat the public to local specialties and for local artisans to showcase their skills.

More information is available on the website.

L’événement Fête des Bières Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy a été mis à jour le 2026-09-11 par DESTINATION NANCY