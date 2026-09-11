Fête des Bières Rue Catherine Opalinska Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy
vendredi 2 avril 2027 · Rue Catherine Opalinska · Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy
Informations pratiques
Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy
Fête des Bières
Rue Catherine Opalinska Parc des expositions Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
6
Tarif de base – plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2027-04-02 18:30:00
fin : 2027-04-02 21:30:00
Date(s) :
2027-04-02 2027-04-03
Tic-Tac, nous nous retrouvons bientôt pour une nouvelle édition !
La Fête des Bières c’est l’occasion de découvrir les produits, la passion et le savoir-faire de brasseurs artisans issus du territoire français, le tout dans une ambiance conviviale ponctuée de bonne humeur et d’énergie.
C’est également l’opportunité pour les spécialistes de la gastronomie locale et régionale, de régaler le public avec les produits du terroir et pour les artisans du territoire de valoriser leurs savoir-faire.
Plus d’informations sur le site internet.Tout public
6 .
Rue Catherine Opalinska Parc des expositions Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy 54500 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 30 80 00 salons@destination-nancy.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Tick-tock—we’ll see you soon for another edition!
The Beer Festival is the perfect opportunity to discover the products, passion, and expertise of craft brewers from across France, all in a friendly atmosphere filled with good cheer and energy.
It’s also an opportunity for local and regional culinary experts to treat the public to local specialties and for local artisans to showcase their skills.
More information is available on the website.
L’événement Fête des Bières Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy a été mis à jour le 2026-09-11 par DESTINATION NANCY
À voir aussi à Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy (Meurthe-et-Moselle)
- Patrimoine en partage, MJC Lorraine, Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy 18 septembre 2026
- JEP 2026 Exposition Patrimoine en partage MJC Lorraine Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy 18 septembre 2026
- Exposition Vivant-Mort Emilie Salquèbre Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy 18 septembre 2026
- JEP 2026 Balade Nature MJC Lorraine Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy 18 septembre 2026
- Concert Two Faced tribute to Linkin Park MJC Étoile Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy 18 septembre 2026