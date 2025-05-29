Fête des escargots – Norroy-le-Sec, 29 mai 2025 12:00, Norroy-le-Sec.
Meurthe-et-Moselle
Fête des escargots Norroy-le-Sec Meurthe-et-Moselle
Début : Jeudi Jeudi 2025-05-29 12:00:00
fin : 2025-05-29
2025-05-29
Organisé par le FEP
Repas
Animations pour enfantsTout public
Norroy-le-Sec 54150 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 21 90 46
English :
Organized by FEP
Meals
Entertainment for children
German :
Organisiert von der FEP
Mahlzeit
Animationen für Kinder
Italiano :
Organizzato dalla FEP
Pasto
Animazione per bambini
Espanol :
Organizado por el FEP
Comida
Entretenimiento para niños
L’événement Fête des escargots Norroy-le-Sec a été mis à jour le 2025-05-09 par MILTOL