Fête des escargots – Norroy-le-Sec, 29 mai 2025 12:00, Norroy-le-Sec.

Meurthe-et-Moselle

Fête des escargots  Norroy-le-Sec Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Jeudi Jeudi 2025-05-29 12:00:00
fin : 2025-05-29

Date(s) :
2025-05-29

Organisé par le FEP
Repas
Animations pour enfantsTout public
  .

Norroy-le-Sec 54150 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 21 90 46 

English :

Organized by FEP
Meals
Entertainment for children

German :

Organisiert von der FEP
Mahlzeit
Animationen für Kinder

Italiano :

Organizzato dalla FEP
Pasto
Animazione per bambini

Espanol :

Organizado por el FEP
Comida
Entretenimiento para niños

L’événement Fête des escargots Norroy-le-Sec a été mis à jour le 2025-05-09 par MILTOL