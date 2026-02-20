FÊTE DES GRANDS-MÈRES CONCERT DALIDA Port-Vendres

FÊTE DES GRANDS-MÈRES CONCERT DALIDA

Un après-midi tendre et musical pour célébrer les grands-mères avec le concert Dalida, la fleur du désert interprété par Nathalie Santaine. Un moment d’émotion et de partage à vivre en famille.

English:

A tender, musical afternoon to celebrate grandmothers, with the concert Dalida, la fleur du désert , performed by Nathalie Santaine. A moment of emotion and sharing for the whole family.

