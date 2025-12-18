FÊTE DES GRANDS-MÈRES Port-Vendres

FÊTE DES GRANDS-MÈRES

26 Avenue Castellane Port-Vendres Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-03-01 15:00:00

fin : 2026-03-01

Date(s) :

2026-03-01

Spectacle Nathalie chante Dalida

Revivez les plus belles chansons de Dalida avec Nathalie Santaine dans Dalida Dotée d’une voix envoûtante, Nathalie Santaine revisite les plus grands succès de l’inoubliable Dalida.

.

26 Avenue Castellane Port-Vendres 66660 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 82 11 57

English :

Nathalie chante Dalida show

Relive Dalida’s greatest songs with Nathalie Santaine in Dalida . Endowed with a spellbinding voice, Nathalie Santaine revisits the greatest hits of the unforgettable Dalida.

