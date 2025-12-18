FÊTE DES GRANDS-MÈRES Port-Vendres
FÊTE DES GRANDS-MÈRES Port-Vendres dimanche 1 mars 2026.
FÊTE DES GRANDS-MÈRES
26 Avenue Castellane Port-Vendres Pyrénées-Orientales
Début : 2026-03-01 15:00:00
fin : 2026-03-01
2026-03-01
Spectacle Nathalie chante Dalida
Revivez les plus belles chansons de Dalida avec Nathalie Santaine dans Dalida Dotée d’une voix envoûtante, Nathalie Santaine revisite les plus grands succès de l’inoubliable Dalida.
26 Avenue Castellane Port-Vendres 66660 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 82 11 57
English :
Nathalie chante Dalida show
Relive Dalida’s greatest songs with Nathalie Santaine in Dalida . Endowed with a spellbinding voice, Nathalie Santaine revisits the greatest hits of the unforgettable Dalida.
