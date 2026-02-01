FÊTE DES LANTERNES Thézan-des-Corbières

FÊTE DES LANTERNES

L’Association Franco-Chinoise Au Sud des Nuages fête le Nouvel An chinois avec sa traditionnelle fête des lanternes !

Pour l’occasion, venez profiter d’une journée qui vous fera voyager !

Au programme

– 10h Ouverture au public. Venez costumé !

– 10h à 12h30 Ateliers artistiques Calligraphie par Alexandre Bernabeu Décoration des éventails par Jun Zhou

Décoration des Lanternes par Géraldine Dulary Décoration d’Ombrelles chinoises par Diêu-Mai Peinture masques/hochets Opéra de Pékin par Olivier Pizzighini Participation à l’atelier artistique: 5€/atelier, Pass 10€ pour les 3 ateliers.

– 13h à 14h Talent show

– 14h à 14h30 Conférence Armoise, la plante qui lie l’homme avec le ciel par Lilan Peng.

– 14h30 à 15h30 Atelier Bien-être Réaliser des soins Aijiu (moxibustion) chez soi par Lilan Peng

– 14h30 à 16h Ateliers artistiques Nœuds chinois par Aidi Le Zhe Zhi (Origami) par Oanh Dapot.

Participation à l’atelier artistique: 5€/atelier, Pass 10€ pour les 3 ateliers.

– 15h30 à 16h Jeux familiaux et Compétitions

Course à la cuillère avec balle de ping pong, course aux Cerceaux, course en sac, Jian Zi.

– 16h à 17h Danses folkloriques animées par les maîtres de danse Jenny et Marcel.

– 17h Kung fu show Tao santé, Karaté santé, Narbonne kung fu, Au sud des nuages.

Danse du dragon Au sud des nuages.

– 18h Balade aux lanternes

– 19h Soirée Gala Ode à la lumière

Réservation du repas avant le 24 février au tabac de Thézan

.

Thézan-des-Corbières 11200 Aude Occitanie +33 6 29 50 01 59 ausuddesnuages11@gmail.com

English :

The Association Franco-Chinoise Au Sud des Nuages celebrates Chinese New Year with its traditional Lantern Festival!

For the occasion, come and enjoy a day that will take you on a journey!

Program:

– 10 a.m.: Open to the public. Come in costume!

– 10 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.: Artistic workshops Calligraphy by Alexandre Bernabeu Fan decoration by Jun Zhou Lantern decoration by Géraldine Dulary Chinese Ombrelles decoration by Géraldine Dulary

Lantern Decoration by Géraldine Dulary Chinese Umbrella Decoration by Diêu-Mai Peking Opera Mask/Hochet Painting by Olivier Pizzighini Participation in art workshop: 5?/workshop, Pass 10? for 3 workshops.

– 1pm to 2pm: Talent show

– 2 to 2.30pm: Lecture: Mugwort, the plant that links man with the sky by Lilan Peng.

– 2.30pm to 3.30pm: Wellness workshop: Performing Aijiu (moxibustion) treatments at home by Lilan Peng

– 2.30 pm to 4 pm: Art workshops: Chinese knots by Aidi Le Zhe Zhi (Origami) by Oanh Dapot.

Workshop fee: 5?/workshop, Pass 10? for 3 workshops.

– 3:30 pm to 4 pm: Family games and competitions

Spoon race with ping pong ball, Hoops race, sack race, Jian Zi.

– 4pm to 5pm: Folk dances led by dance masters Jenny and Marcel.

– 5 p.m.: Kung fu show ? Tao santé, Karaté santé, Narbonne kung fu, Au sud des nuages.

Dragon dance ? Au sud des nuages.

– 6pm: Lantern walk

– 7pm: Ode to Light Gala Evening

Reservations for the meal before February 24 at the tabac de Thézan

