Fête des livres La Ferté-Vidame

Fête des livres La Ferté-Vidame dimanche 21 septembre 2025.

Fête des livres

La Ferté-Vidame Eure-et-Loir

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-21 11:00:00

fin : 2025-09-21 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-09-21

La remise du prix Saint-Simon 2025 à Monsieur Daniel Cohn-Bendit à 16h30. Journée riche en évènements avec une librairie éphémère, ludothèque, spectacles, visite guidée du parc, café littéraire, ateliers et lecture théâtrale.

La Ferté-Vidame 28340 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 37 37 68 59 tourisme@foretsduperche.fr

English :

Presentation of the Saint-Simon 2025 prize to Daniel Cohn-Bendit at 4:30 p.m. An eventful day with an ephemeral bookshop, toy library, shows, guided tour of the park, literary café, workshops and theatrical readings.

German :

Die Verleihung des Preises Saint-Simon 2025 an Herrn Daniel Cohn-Bendit um 16.30 Uhr. Ein ereignisreicher Tag mit einer temporären Buchhandlung, einer Spielothek, Aufführungen, einer Führung durch den Park, einem Literaturcafé, Workshops und einer szenischen Lesung.

Italiano :

Alle 16.30 consegna del premio Saint-Simon 2025 a Daniel Cohn-Bendit. Una giornata ricca di eventi con libreria effimera, ludoteca, spettacoli, visita guidata del parco, caffè letterario, laboratori e letture teatrali.

Espanol :

Entrega del premio Saint-Simon 2025 a Daniel Cohn-Bendit a las 16.30 h. Una jornada llena de acontecimientos con librería efímera, ludoteca, espectáculos, visita guiada al parque, café literario, talleres y lecturas teatralizadas.

