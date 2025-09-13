FÊTE DES SPORTS ET DES ASSOCIATIONS Parc du Péchaud Saint-Chély-d’Apcher
FÊTE DES SPORTS ET DES ASSOCIATIONS Parc du Péchaud Saint-Chély-d’Apcher samedi 13 septembre 2025.
FÊTE DES SPORTS ET DES ASSOCIATIONS
Parc du Péchaud Boulevard Guérin d’Apcher Saint-Chély-d’Apcher Lozère
Tarif : 0 – 0 – 0 EUR
Gratuit
Adulte
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-09-13
fin : 2025-09-13
Date(s) :
2025-09-13
Venez à la rencontre des associations barrabandes le temps d’une journée !
Rejoignez-nous pour découvrir les nombreuses associations de notre commune. C’est l’occasion idéale pour essayer de nouvelles activités, découvrir des passions et pourquoi pas s’inscrire ou inscrire vos enfants.
́ , . ́ ̀ ! .
Parc du Péchaud Boulevard Guérin d’Apcher Saint-Chély-d’Apcher 48200 Lozère Occitanie +33 4 66 31 00 67
English :
Come and meet the Barrabandes associations for a day!
German :
Lernen Sie einen Tag lang die Barrabandes-Vereine kennen!
Italiano :
Venite a conoscere le associazioni Barrabandes per un giorno!
Espanol :
¡Venga a conocer las asociaciones de Barrabandes por un día!
L’événement FÊTE DES SPORTS ET DES ASSOCIATIONS Saint-Chély-d’Apcher a été mis à jour le 2025-08-29 par 48-OT Margeride en Gévaudan