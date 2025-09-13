FÊTE DES SPORTS ET DES ASSOCIATIONS Parc du Péchaud Saint-Chély-d’Apcher

Tarif : 0 – 0 – 0 EUR

Gratuit

Adulte

Début : 2025-09-13

fin : 2025-09-13

2025-09-13

Venez à la rencontre des associations barrabandes le temps d’une journée !

Rejoignez-nous pour découvrir les nombreuses associations de notre commune. C’est l’occasion idéale pour essayer de nouvelles activités, découvrir des passions et pourquoi pas s’inscrire ou inscrire vos enfants.

Parc du Péchaud Boulevard Guérin d’Apcher Saint-Chély-d’Apcher 48200 Lozère Occitanie +33 4 66 31 00 67

English :

Come and meet the Barrabandes associations for a day!

German :

Lernen Sie einen Tag lang die Barrabandes-Vereine kennen!

Italiano :

Venite a conoscere le associazioni Barrabandes per un giorno!

Espanol :

¡Venga a conocer las asociaciones de Barrabandes por un día!

