FÊTE DES VOISINS LA CHAPELLE-SAINT-ANDRE – mairie La Chapelle-Saint-André, 31 mai 2025 18:00, La Chapelle-Saint-André.

Nièvre

FÊTE DES VOISINS LA CHAPELLE-SAINT-ANDRE  mairie 3 Rue du Bourg La Chapelle-Saint-André Nièvre

Tarif : – – EUR

Autres Tarifs

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-05-31 18:00:00
fin : 2025-05-31 22:30:00

Date(s) :
2025-05-31

FÊTE DES VOISINS Repas participatif Présentation des associations du village Blind test Buvette sur place Selon la météo, devant la mairie ou salle de convivialité   .

mairie 3 Rue du Bourg
La Chapelle-Saint-André 58210 Nièvre Bourgogne-Franche-Comté   lachapelle.cdf@gmail.com

English : FÊTE DES VOISINS LA CHAPELLE-SAINT-ANDRE

German : FÊTE DES VOISINS LA CHAPELLE-SAINT-ANDRE

Italiano :

Espanol :

L’événement FÊTE DES VOISINS LA CHAPELLE-SAINT-ANDRE La Chapelle-Saint-André a été mis à jour le 2025-05-08 par OT CLAMECY HAUT NIVERNAIS