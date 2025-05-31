FÊTE DES VOISINS LA CHAPELLE-SAINT-ANDRE – mairie La Chapelle-Saint-André, 31 mai 2025 18:00, La Chapelle-Saint-André.
Nièvre
FÊTE DES VOISINS LA CHAPELLE-SAINT-ANDRE mairie 3 Rue du Bourg La Chapelle-Saint-André Nièvre
Tarif : – – EUR
Autres Tarifs
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-05-31 18:00:00
fin : 2025-05-31 22:30:00
Date(s) :
2025-05-31
FÊTE DES VOISINS Repas participatif Présentation des associations du village Blind test Buvette sur place Selon la météo, devant la mairie ou salle de convivialité .
mairie 3 Rue du Bourg
La Chapelle-Saint-André 58210 Nièvre Bourgogne-Franche-Comté lachapelle.cdf@gmail.com
English : FÊTE DES VOISINS LA CHAPELLE-SAINT-ANDRE
German : FÊTE DES VOISINS LA CHAPELLE-SAINT-ANDRE
Italiano :
Espanol :
L’événement FÊTE DES VOISINS LA CHAPELLE-SAINT-ANDRE La Chapelle-Saint-André a été mis à jour le 2025-05-08 par OT CLAMECY HAUT NIVERNAIS