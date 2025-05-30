Fête des voisins – Domitys La Palangre Le Tréport, 30 mai 2025 18:00, Le Tréport.

Seine-Maritime

Fête des voisins Domitys La Palangre 23 Avenue des Canadiens Le Tréport Seine-Maritime

Début : 2025-05-30 18:00:00

Fête des voisin chez Domitys La Palangre au Tréport. Ambiance et animations musicales avec le groupe « Réveil Matin » Buffet froid. Tarif 15 € (hors boisson). Réservation obligatoire avant le 26 mai 2025.

Domitys La Palangre 23 Avenue des Canadiens

Le Tréport 76470 Seine-Maritime Normandie +33 2 79 00 00 50 anastassia.cointrel@domitys.fr

English : Fête des voisins

Neighbors’ Day at Domitys La Palangre in Le Tréport. Musical entertainment with the « Réveil Matin » group. Cold buffet. Price: 15 ? (excluding drinks). Reservations required by May 26, 2025.

German :

Fest der Nachbarn bei Domitys La Palangre in Le Tréport. Stimmung und musikalische Unterhaltung mit der Gruppe « Réveil Matin » Kaltes Buffet. Preis: 15 ? (ohne Getränke). Reservierung vor dem 26. Mai 2025 erforderlich.

Italiano :

Giornata dei vicini presso Domitys La Palangre a Le Tréport. Atmosfera e intrattenimento musicale con il gruppo « Réveil Matin » Buffet freddo. Prezzo: 15? (bevande escluse). Prenotazione obbligatoria entro il 26 maggio 2025.

Espanol :

Día del Vecino en Domitys La Palangre en Le Tréport. Ambiente y animación musical con el grupo « Réveil Matin » Buffet frío. Precio: 15? (bebidas excluidas). Reserva obligatoria antes del 26 de mayo de 2025.

