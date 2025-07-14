Fête d’été de Chomelix Chomelix

Fête d’été de Chomelix Chomelix lundi 14 juillet 2025.

Fête d’été de Chomelix

Centre bourg Chomelix Haute-Loire

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-07-14

fin : 2025-07-14

Date(s) :

2025-07-14

Les Sapeurs Pompiers vous invitent à leur fête d’été.

Venez chiner toute la journée à côté de la caserne (sur inscription).

Repas à midi (15 €) et structure gonflable pour les enfants l’après-midi.

Des feux d’artifices seront tirés en soirée.

.

Centre bourg Chomelix 43500 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 71 91 28 44

English :

The Sapeurs Pompiers invite you to their summer fête.

Come and browse all day next to the fire station (registration required).

Lunch (15?) and inflatable structure for children in the afternoon.

Fireworks in the evening.

German :

Die Feuerwehr lädt Sie zu ihrem Sommerfest ein.

Kommen Sie den ganzen Tag zum Stöbern neben der Kaserne (Anmeldung erforderlich).

Mittagessen (15?) und Hüpfburg für die Kinder am Nachmittag.

Am Abend wird ein Feuerwerk abgebrannt.

Italiano :

I Vigili del Fuoco vi invitano alla loro festa estiva.

Venite a curiosare tutto il giorno accanto alla caserma dei pompieri (iscrizione obbligatoria).

Pranzo (15?) e struttura gonfiabile per i bambini nel pomeriggio.

In serata, fuochi d’artificio.

Espanol :

El cuerpo de bomberos te invita a su fiesta de verano.

Venga a curiosear durante todo el día junto al parque de bomberos (inscripción obligatoria).

Por la tarde, almuerzo (15?) y estructura hinchable para los niños.

Por la noche, fuegos artificiales.

L’événement Fête d’été de Chomelix Chomelix a été mis à jour le 2025-07-08 par Office de Tourisme de l’agglomération du Puy-en-Velay