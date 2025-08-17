Fête du bois Villotte

Fête du bois Villotte dimanche 17 août 2025.

Fête du bois

17 rue du milieu Villotte Vosges

L’association Culture et Partage organise sa 5e Fête du Bois. (entrée libre)

Au programme un marché artisanal avec des professionnels du bois, des expositions, des conférences sur le thème de la forêt et un marché de producteurs locaux. Cette journée sera rythmée par des animations Sculpture à la tronçonneuse par Osmose Création Bois, débardage à cheval avec M. Latourte, Atelier artisitique avec Gisèle Seyller, tombola…

Un rendez-vous estival à ne pas manquer.

Les bénévoles de l’association vous proposeront une buvette, une restauration rapide et un repas champêtre ou végétarien (réservation à partir de juillet au 06 48 73 85 18 ou 06 80 50 09 64).

Retrouvez prochainement le programme en détails sur les réseaux sociaux, dans la presse, dans Panneau Pocket, affiches et flyers.Tout public

17 rue du milieu Villotte 88320 Vosges Grand Est +33 6 13 81 87 24

English :

The Culture et Partage association is organizing its 5th Fête du Bois (free admission)

On the program: a craft market with wood professionals, exhibitions, conferences on the theme of the forest and a market of local producers. The day will be punctuated by a variety of activities: chainsaw sculpture by Osmose Création Bois, horse-drawn logging with Mr. Latourte, art workshop with Gisèle Seyller, tombola…

A summer rendezvous not to be missed.

Volunteers from the association will be on hand to provide refreshments, fast food and a country-style or vegetarian meal (booking from July on 06 48 73 85 18 or 06 80 50 09 64).

Find out more about the program on social networks, in the press, in Panneau Pocket, posters and flyers.

German :

Der Verein Culture et Partage organisiert sein 5. Holzfest (freier Eintritt)

Auf dem Programm stehen ein Kunsthandwerksmarkt mit Holzfachleuten, Ausstellungen, Vorträge zum Thema Wald und ein Markt mit lokalen Produzenten. Dieser Tag wird von Animationen bestimmt: Schnitzereien mit der Kettensäge von Osmose Création Bois, Holzrücken zu Pferd mit M. Latourte, Artistisches Atelier mit Gisèle Seyller, Tombola…

Ein sommerlicher Termin, den Sie nicht verpassen sollten.

Die Freiwilligen des Vereins bieten Ihnen einen Imbiss, Schnellimbiss und ein ländliches oder vegetarisches Essen an (Reservierung ab Juli unter 06 48 73 85 18 oder 06 80 50 09 64).

Das detaillierte Programm finden Sie demnächst in den sozialen Netzwerken, in der Presse, in Panneau Pocket, auf Plakaten und Flyern.

Italiano :

L’associazione Culture et Partage organizza la quinta edizione della Fête du Bois (ingresso libero)

In programma: un mercato artigianale con professionisti del legno, mostre, conferenze sul tema della foresta e un mercato di produttori locali. La giornata sarà scandita da eventi come la scultura con la motosega di Osmose Création Bois, il taglio dei tronchi a cavallo con il signor Latourte, un laboratorio artistico con Gisèle Seyller, una tombola e altro ancora.

Un appuntamento estivo da non perdere.

I volontari dell’associazione serviranno un rinfresco, un fast food e un pasto rustico o vegetariano (prenotazioni a partire da luglio allo 06 48 73 85 18 o allo 06 80 50 09 64).

Il programma è disponibile sui social network, sulla stampa, sul Panneau Pocket, su manifesti e volantini.

Espanol :

La asociación Culture et Partage organiza su 5ª Fiesta del Bosque (entrada gratuita)

En el programa: un mercado artesanal con profesionales de la madera, exposiciones, conferencias sobre el tema del bosque y un mercado de productores locales. La jornada se completará con actividades como la escultura con motosierra de Osmose Création Bois, la tala a caballo con el Sr. Latourte, un taller artístico con Gisèle Seyller, una tómbola, etc.

Una cita veraniega que no se puede perder.

Los voluntarios de la asociación ofrecerán un bar de refrescos, comida rápida y comida campestre o vegetariana (reservas a partir de julio en el 06 48 73 85 18 o 06 80 50 09 64).

Esté atento a los detalles del programa en las redes sociales, la prensa, Panneau Pocket, carteles y folletos.

