Fête du cinéma à Figeac
Cinéma Charles Boyer, 2 bd Pasteur
Figeac
29 juin 2025

Lot

Fête du cinéma à Figeac
Cinéma Charles Boyer, 2 bd Pasteur Astrolabe
Figeac
Lot

Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Début : 2025-06-29

fin : 2025-07-02

2025-06-29

En 2025, La Fête du Cinéma est de retour et s’impose comme l’un des temps forts incontournables de l’année cinématographique. Pendant quatre jours, du 29 juin au 2 juillet, tous les spectateurs sont invités à découvrir les nombreux films à l’affiche, grâce à un tarif unique et exceptionnel. Une occasion parfaite pour vivre la magie du grand écran !

Cinéma Charles Boyer, 2 bd Pasteur Astrolabe

Figeac 46100 Lot Occitanie +33 5 65 34 24 78

English :

In 2025, La Fête du Cinéma returns as one of the highlights of the film year. For four days, from June 29 to July 2, all cinema-goers are invited to discover the many films on show, thanks to a unique and exceptional rate. The perfect opportunity to experience the magic of the silver screen!

German :

Im Jahr 2025 ist La Fête du Cinéma wieder da und wird zu einem der wichtigsten Höhepunkte des Kinojahres. Vier Tage lang, vom 29. Juni bis zum 2. Juli, sind alle Kinobesucher eingeladen, die zahlreichen Filme auf dem Programm zu entdecken, dank eines einmaligen und außergewöhnlichen Tarifs. Eine perfekte Gelegenheit, um die Magie der großen Leinwand zu erleben!

Italiano :

Nel 2025, La Fête du Cinéma ritorna come uno dei momenti salienti dell’anno cinematografico. Per quattro giorni, dal 29 giugno al 2 luglio, tutti gli spettatori sono invitati a scoprire i numerosi film in programma a un prezzo unico ed eccezionale. L’occasione perfetta per vivere la magia del grande schermo!

Espanol :

En 2025, la Fiesta del Cine vuelve a ser uno de los momentos culminantes del año cinematográfico. Durante cuatro días, del 29 de junio al 2 de julio, todos los cinéfilos están invitados a descubrir las numerosas películas en cartelera a un precio único y excepcional. La ocasión perfecta para vivir la magia de la gran pantalla

