Fête du cinéma d’animation Cinéma Le Félix Labouheyre
Fête du cinéma d’animation Cinéma Le Félix Labouheyre samedi 11 octobre 2025.
Fête du cinéma d’animation
Cinéma Le Félix 3 rue de l’hôtel de ville Labouheyre Landes
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-11
fin : 2025-10-31
Date(s) :
2025-10-11
Le Félix fête le cinéma d’Animation! Retrouvez Mary Anning, La Ferme des Animaux, ainsi que des Claps spéciaux pour célébrer l’animation !
Le Félix fête le cinéma d’Animation! Du 11 au 31 Octobre, retrouvez Mary Anning, La Ferme des Animaux, ainsi que des Claps spéciaux pour célébrer l’animation ! .
Cinéma Le Félix 3 rue de l’hôtel de ville Labouheyre 40210 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 58 08 11 68 cinema.labouheyre@gmail.com
English : Fête du cinéma d’animation
Félix celebrates animated cinema! See Mary Anning, Animal Farm, and special Claps to celebrate animation!
German : Fête du cinéma d’animation
Der Felix feiert den Animationsfilm! Sehen Sie Mary Anning, Die Farm der Tiere und spezielle Claps, um den Animationsfilm zu feiern!
Italiano :
Félix celebra i film d’animazione! Vedere Mary Anning, La fattoria degli animali e applausi speciali per celebrare l’animazione!
Espanol : Fête du cinéma d’animation
¡Félix celebra las películas de animación! Vea Mary Anning, Rebelión en la granja y aplausos especiales para celebrar la animación
L’événement Fête du cinéma d’animation Labouheyre a été mis à jour le 2025-10-03 par OT Cœur Haute Lande