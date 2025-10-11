Fête du cinéma d’animation Cinéma Le Félix Labouheyre

Fête du cinéma d’animation Cinéma Le Félix Labouheyre samedi 11 octobre 2025.

Le Félix fête le cinéma d’Animation! Du 11 au 31 Octobre, retrouvez Mary Anning, La Ferme des Animaux, ainsi que des Claps spéciaux pour célébrer l’animation !   .

Cinéma Le Félix 3 rue de l’hôtel de ville Labouheyre 40210 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 58 08 11 68  cinema.labouheyre@gmail.com

English : Fête du cinéma d’animation

Félix celebrates animated cinema! See Mary Anning, Animal Farm, and special Claps to celebrate animation!

German : Fête du cinéma d’animation

Der Felix feiert den Animationsfilm! Sehen Sie Mary Anning, Die Farm der Tiere und spezielle Claps, um den Animationsfilm zu feiern!

Italiano :

Félix celebra i film d’animazione! Vedere Mary Anning, La fattoria degli animali e applausi speciali per celebrare l’animazione!

Espanol : Fête du cinéma d’animation

¡Félix celebra las películas de animación! Vea Mary Anning, Rebelión en la granja y aplausos especiales para celebrar la animación

