Fête du cinéma d’animation Cinéma Le Félix Labouheyre

Cinéma Le Félix 3 rue de l’hôtel de ville Labouheyre Landes

Début : 2025-10-11

fin : 2025-10-31

Le Félix fête le cinéma d’Animation! Du 11 au 31 Octobre, retrouvez Mary Anning, La Ferme des Animaux, ainsi que des Claps spéciaux pour célébrer l’animation ! .

Cinéma Le Félix 3 rue de l’hôtel de ville Labouheyre 40210 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 58 08 11 68 cinema.labouheyre@gmail.com

English : Fête du cinéma d’animation

Félix celebrates animated cinema! See Mary Anning, Animal Farm, and special Claps to celebrate animation!

German : Fête du cinéma d’animation

Der Felix feiert den Animationsfilm! Sehen Sie Mary Anning, Die Farm der Tiere und spezielle Claps, um den Animationsfilm zu feiern!

Italiano :

Félix celebra i film d’animazione! Vedere Mary Anning, La fattoria degli animali e applausi speciali per celebrare l’animazione!

Espanol : Fête du cinéma d’animation

¡Félix celebra las películas de animación! Vea Mary Anning, Rebelión en la granja y aplausos especiales para celebrar la animación

L’événement Fête du cinéma d’animation Labouheyre a été mis à jour le 2025-10-03 par OT Cœur Haute Lande