FÊTE DU JEU DEDANS DEHORS JOUONS ENSEMBLE! rue du Tapiau Mondavezan

Mondavezan

FÊTE DU JEU DEDANS DEHORS JOUONS ENSEMBLE!

rue du Tapiau SALLE FRANCOIS PENENT FACE À LA MAIRIE Mondavezan Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-18 10:00:00

fin : 2026-04-19 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-04-18

Organisée par le Foyer Rural, Dedans dehors jouons ensemble! sera la première édition d’une fête consacrée au jeu. Jeunes, familles, seniors pourront se retrouver pour s’initier, se perfectionner, jouer, loin des écrans le temps d’un week-end.

Organisée par le Foyer Rural, Dedans dehors jouons ensemble! sera la première édition d’une fête consacrée au jeu. Jeunes, familles, seniors pourront se retrouver pour s’initier, se perfectionner, jouer, loin des écrans le temps d’un week-end. .

rue du Tapiau SALLE FRANCOIS PENENT FACE À LA MAIRIE Mondavezan 31220 Haute-Garonne Occitanie foyerruraldemondavezan@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Organized by the Foyer Rural, Dedans dehors jouons ensemble! will be the first edition of a festival dedicated to games. Young people, families and senior citizens will be able to get together to learn, improve and play, away from the screens for a weekend.

L’événement FÊTE DU JEU DEDANS DEHORS JOUONS ENSEMBLE! Mondavezan a été mis à jour le 2026-04-07 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE