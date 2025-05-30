Fête du marché de Plazac – Salle Polyvalente Plazac, 30 mai 2025 15:00, Plazac.

Dordogne

Fête du marché de Plazac  Salle Polyvalente Route principale Plazac Dordogne

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-05-30 15:00:00
fin : 2025-05-30

Date(s) :
2025-05-30

Marché de Plazac en fête.
Animations et buvette.
10ème fêtes des associations.

Apéritif offert par la municipalité à 18h
Salle Polyvalente Route principale
Plazac 24580 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 50 71 22  plazac.mairie@wanadoo.fr

English : Fête du marché de Plazac

Plazac festive market.
Entertainment and refreshments.
10th Fête des Associations.

Aperitif offered by the municipality at 6pm

German : Fête du marché de Plazac

Festlicher Markt in Plazac.
Animationen und Getränkeausschank.
10. Fest der Vereine.

Von der Gemeinde angebotener Aperitif um 18 Uhr

Italiano :

Mercato festivo di Plazac.
Intrattenimento e rinfreschi.
10° festival delle associazioni.

Aperitivo offerto dal Comune alle 18.00

Espanol : Fête du marché de Plazac

Mercado festivo de Plazac.
Animación y refrescos.
10º festival de asociaciones.

Aperitivo ofrecido por el ayuntamiento a las 18h

