Fête du marché de Plazac – Salle Polyvalente Plazac, 30 mai 2025 15:00, Plazac.

Dordogne

Fête du marché de Plazac Salle Polyvalente Route principale Plazac Dordogne

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-05-30 15:00:00

fin : 2025-05-30

Date(s) :

2025-05-30

Marché de Plazac en fête.

Animations et buvette.

10ème fêtes des associations.

Apéritif offert par la municipalité à 18h

Salle Polyvalente Route principale

Plazac 24580 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 50 71 22 plazac.mairie@wanadoo.fr

English : Fête du marché de Plazac

Plazac festive market.

Entertainment and refreshments.

10th Fête des Associations.

Aperitif offered by the municipality at 6pm

German : Fête du marché de Plazac

Festlicher Markt in Plazac.

Animationen und Getränkeausschank.

10. Fest der Vereine.

Von der Gemeinde angebotener Aperitif um 18 Uhr

Italiano :

Mercato festivo di Plazac.

Intrattenimento e rinfreschi.

10° festival delle associazioni.

Aperitivo offerto dal Comune alle 18.00

Espanol : Fête du marché de Plazac

Mercado festivo de Plazac.

Animación y refrescos.

10º festival de asociaciones.

Aperitivo ofrecido por el ayuntamiento a las 18h

L’événement Fête du marché de Plazac Plazac a été mis à jour le 2025-05-22 par OT Lascaux-Dordogne, Vallée Vézère