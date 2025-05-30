Fête du marché de Plazac – Salle Polyvalente Plazac, 30 mai 2025 15:00, Plazac.
Dordogne
Fête du marché de Plazac Salle Polyvalente Route principale Plazac Dordogne
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-05-30 15:00:00
fin : 2025-05-30
Date(s) :
2025-05-30
Marché de Plazac en fête.
Animations et buvette.
10ème fêtes des associations.
Apéritif offert par la municipalité à 18h
Salle Polyvalente Route principale
Plazac 24580 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 50 71 22 plazac.mairie@wanadoo.fr
English : Fête du marché de Plazac
Plazac festive market.
Entertainment and refreshments.
10th Fête des Associations.
Aperitif offered by the municipality at 6pm
German : Fête du marché de Plazac
Festlicher Markt in Plazac.
Animationen und Getränkeausschank.
10. Fest der Vereine.
Von der Gemeinde angebotener Aperitif um 18 Uhr
Italiano :
Mercato festivo di Plazac.
Intrattenimento e rinfreschi.
10° festival delle associazioni.
Aperitivo offerto dal Comune alle 18.00
Espanol : Fête du marché de Plazac
Mercado festivo de Plazac.
Animación y refrescos.
10º festival de asociaciones.
Aperitivo ofrecido por el ayuntamiento a las 18h
