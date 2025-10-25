FÊTE DU ROSER Bolquère

FÊTE DU ROSER Bolquère samedi 25 octobre 2025.

FÊTE DU ROSER

GRAND RUE Bolquère Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-25 19:30:00

fin : 2025-10-25

Date(s) :

2025-10-25

FÊTE DU ROSER

REPAS SPECTACLE SHOW 80

Samedi 25 octobre, à la salle des fêtes de Bolquère, 19h30

Nous vous invitons à venir chanter et danser et partager un moment de folie avec ce véritable spectacle musical, un show durant lequel vous redécouvrirez les plus grands tubes des années 80. Des refrains inoubliables…des artistes et des chansons mythiques! Spectacle musical en live et fun.

.

GRAND RUE Bolquère 66210 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 12 42

English :

ROSER PARTY

DINNER AND SHOW SHOW 80

Saturday October 25, at the Bolquère village hall, 7.30pm

We invite you to come and sing and dance, and share a moment of madness with this real musical show, during which you’ll rediscover the greatest hits of the 80s. Unforgettable choruses…mythical artists and songs! Live musical fun.

German :

ROSER-FEST

SPEKTAKULÄRES ESSEN SHOW 80

Samstag, 25. Oktober, im Festsaal von Bolquère, 19.30 Uhr

Wir laden Sie ein, mit uns zu singen und zu tanzen und einen verrückten Moment mit dieser musikalischen Show zu erleben, bei der Sie die größten Hits der 80er Jahre wiederentdecken werden. Unvergessliche Refrains, legendäre Künstler und Lieder! Eine musikalische Live-Show, die Spaß macht.

Italiano :

FESTA DELLA ROSA

CENA E SPETTACOLO SPETTACOLO 80

Sabato 25 ottobre, sala del villaggio di Bolquère, ore 19.30

Vi invitiamo a venire a cantare, ballare e condividere un momento di follia con questo vero e proprio spettacolo musicale, durante il quale riscoprirete i più grandi successi degli anni ’80. Ritornelli indimenticabili… artisti e canzoni leggendarie! Un divertente spettacolo musicale dal vivo.

Espanol :

FIESTA ROSER

CENA Y ESPECTÁCULO ESPECTÁCULO 80

Sábado 25 de octubre, sala del pueblo de Bolquère, 19h30

Le invitamos a venir a cantar, bailar y compartir un momento de locura con este auténtico espectáculo musical, un show durante el cual redescubrirá los grandes éxitos de los años 80. Estribillos inolvidables… ¡artistas y canciones legendarios! Un divertido espectáculo musical en directo.

L’événement FÊTE DU ROSER Bolquère a été mis à jour le 2025-10-07 par OT DE BOLQUERE/PYRENEES 2000