FÊTE DU ROSER Bolquère
GRAND RUE Bolquère Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-25 19:30:00
fin : 2025-10-25
2025-10-25
REPAS SPECTACLE SHOW 80
Samedi 25 octobre, à la salle des fêtes de Bolquère, 19h30
Nous vous invitons à venir chanter et danser et partager un moment de folie avec ce véritable spectacle musical, un show durant lequel vous redécouvrirez les plus grands tubes des années 80. Des refrains inoubliables…des artistes et des chansons mythiques! Spectacle musical en live et fun.
.
GRAND RUE Bolquère 66210 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 12 42
English :
ROSER PARTY
DINNER AND SHOW SHOW 80
Saturday October 25, at the Bolquère village hall, 7.30pm
We invite you to come and sing and dance, and share a moment of madness with this real musical show, during which you’ll rediscover the greatest hits of the 80s. Unforgettable choruses…mythical artists and songs! Live musical fun.
German :
ROSER-FEST
SPEKTAKULÄRES ESSEN SHOW 80
Samstag, 25. Oktober, im Festsaal von Bolquère, 19.30 Uhr
Wir laden Sie ein, mit uns zu singen und zu tanzen und einen verrückten Moment mit dieser musikalischen Show zu erleben, bei der Sie die größten Hits der 80er Jahre wiederentdecken werden. Unvergessliche Refrains, legendäre Künstler und Lieder! Eine musikalische Live-Show, die Spaß macht.
Italiano :
FESTA DELLA ROSA
CENA E SPETTACOLO SPETTACOLO 80
Sabato 25 ottobre, sala del villaggio di Bolquère, ore 19.30
Vi invitiamo a venire a cantare, ballare e condividere un momento di follia con questo vero e proprio spettacolo musicale, durante il quale riscoprirete i più grandi successi degli anni ’80. Ritornelli indimenticabili… artisti e canzoni leggendarie! Un divertente spettacolo musicale dal vivo.
Espanol :
FIESTA ROSER
CENA Y ESPECTÁCULO ESPECTÁCULO 80
Sábado 25 de octubre, sala del pueblo de Bolquère, 19h30
Le invitamos a venir a cantar, bailar y compartir un momento de locura con este auténtico espectáculo musical, un show durante el cual redescubrirá los grandes éxitos de los años 80. Estribillos inolvidables… ¡artistas y canciones legendarios! Un divertido espectáculo musical en directo.
