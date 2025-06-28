Fête du théâtre Marthon 28 juin 2025 18:00

Charente

Fête du théâtre Pôle culturel de Marthon Marthon Charente

Tarif : – – EUR

Prix libre

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-06-28 18:00:00

fin : 2025-06-28 21:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-06-28

L’association La vie Là présente la « Fête du théâtre » !

Spectacles des ateliers théâtre amateurs menés tout au long de l’année à Charras

.

Pôle culturel de Marthon

Marthon 16380 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 46 45 39 79 laviela.association@gmail.com

English :

The association La vie Là presents: the « Fête du théâtre »!

Shows by amateur theater workshops run throughout the year at Charras

German :

Der Verein La vie Là präsentiert: « Fête du théâtre »!

Aufführungen der Amateurtheater-Workshops, die das ganze Jahr über in Charras durchgeführt werden

Italiano :

L’associazione La vie Là presenta: la « Fête du théâtre »!

Spettacoli dei laboratori di teatro amatoriale che si svolgono durante tutto l’anno a Charras

Espanol :

La asociación La vie Là presenta: ¡la « Fête du théâtre »!

Espectáculos de los talleres de teatro aficionado que se celebran durante todo el año en Charras

L’événement Fête du théâtre Marthon a été mis à jour le 2025-06-19 par Office de Tourisme La Rochefoucauld Porte du Périgord