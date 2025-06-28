Fête du théâtre Marthon 28 juin 2025 18:00
Charente
Fête du théâtre Pôle culturel de Marthon Marthon Charente
Tarif : – – EUR
Prix libre
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-06-28 18:00:00
fin : 2025-06-28 21:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-06-28
L’association La vie Là présente la « Fête du théâtre » !
Spectacles des ateliers théâtre amateurs menés tout au long de l’année à Charras
.
Pôle culturel de Marthon
Marthon 16380 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 46 45 39 79 laviela.association@gmail.com
English :
The association La vie Là presents: the « Fête du théâtre »!
Shows by amateur theater workshops run throughout the year at Charras
German :
Der Verein La vie Là präsentiert: « Fête du théâtre »!
Aufführungen der Amateurtheater-Workshops, die das ganze Jahr über in Charras durchgeführt werden
Italiano :
L’associazione La vie Là presenta: la « Fête du théâtre »!
Spettacoli dei laboratori di teatro amatoriale che si svolgono durante tutto l’anno a Charras
Espanol :
La asociación La vie Là presenta: ¡la « Fête du théâtre »!
Espectáculos de los talleres de teatro aficionado que se celebran durante todo el año en Charras
L’événement Fête du théâtre Marthon a été mis à jour le 2025-06-19 par Office de Tourisme La Rochefoucauld Porte du Périgord