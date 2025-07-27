Fête du village Gondrexange

Fête du village Gondrexange dimanche 27 juillet 2025.

Fête du village

Place de l’Eglise Gondrexange Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-07-27 10:00:00

fin : 2025-07-27 22:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-07-27

L’amicale des pompiers vous invite à participer à la fête du village ! Au programme château gonflable et pêche aux canards pour les enfants, animations, stand de confiserie. Il y aura également une buvette, une petite restauration à midi et une restauration barbecue le soir.Tout public

0 .

Place de l’Eglise Gondrexange 57815 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 25 00 83

English :

The firefighters’ association invites you to take part in the village fête! On the program: bouncy castle and duck fishing for children, entertainment, sweets stand. There will also be a refreshment stall, light refreshments at lunchtime and barbecues in the evening.

German :

Der Freundeskreis der Feuerwehr lädt Sie ein, am Dorffest teilzunehmen! Auf dem Programm stehen eine Hüpfburg und Entenangeln für Kinder, Animationen und ein Süßwarenstand. Außerdem gibt es einen Getränkestand, einen kleinen Imbiss am Mittag und Grillgerichte am Abend.

Italiano :

L’Amicale des Pompiers vi invita a partecipare alla festa del villaggio! In programma: castello gonfiabile e pesca delle anatre per i bambini, animazione, bancarella di dolci. Ci sarà anche un punto di ristoro, un leggero rinfresco a pranzo e un barbecue la sera.

Espanol :

La asociación de bomberos le invita a participar en la fiesta del pueblo En el programa: castillo hinchable y pesca de patos para los niños, animaciones, puesto de golosinas. También habrá un puesto de refrescos, comida ligera al mediodía y una barbacoa por la noche.

L’événement Fête du village Gondrexange a été mis à jour le 2025-07-16 par TOURISME SARREBOURG MOSELLE SUD SITE SARREBOURG