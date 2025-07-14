Fête foraine à Montignac-Lascaux Montignac-Lascaux
Fête foraine à Montignac-Lascaux Montignac-Lascaux lundi 14 juillet 2025.
Fête foraine à Montignac-Lascaux
Place d’armes Montignac-Lascaux Dordogne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-14
fin : 2025-07-14
Date(s) :
2025-07-14
Ouverture à 16h avec Manèges, pêche au canard, stand de tir, barbe à papa, confiserie.
23 h Grand feu d’artifice
Fête foraine à Montignac !
Ouverture à 16h avec Manèges, pêche au canard, stand de tir, barbe à papa, confiserie.
23 h Grand feu d’artifice .
Place d’armes Montignac-Lascaux 24290 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 51 72 00
English : Fête foraine à Montignac-Lascaux
Opening at 4 p.m. with merry-go-rounds, duck fishing, shooting gallery, cotton candy, sweets.
11 p.m. Fireworks display
German : Fête foraine à Montignac-Lascaux
Eröffnung um 16 Uhr mit Karussells, Entenangeln, Schießstand, Zuckerwatte, Süßigkeiten.
23 Uhr Großes Feuerwerk
Italiano :
Apertura alle 16.00 con giostre, pesca delle anatre, tiro a segno, zucchero filato, dolciumi.
23 h Spettacolo pirotecnico
Espanol : Fête foraine à Montignac-Lascaux
Inauguración a las 16 h con tiovivos, pesca de patos, galería de tiro, algodón de azúcar, golosinas.
23 h Castillo de fuegos artificiales
L’événement Fête foraine à Montignac-Lascaux Montignac-Lascaux a été mis à jour le 2025-07-10 par OT Lascaux Dordogne Vallée Vézère