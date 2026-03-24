Fête foraine et grand feu d’artifice Le bourg Saint-Bonnet-Tronçais
Fête foraine et grand feu d’artifice Le bourg Saint-Bonnet-Tronçais samedi 15 août 2026.
Fête foraine et grand feu d’artifice
Le bourg Etang de Saint-Bonnet-Tronçais Saint-Bonnet-Tronçais Allier
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-15
fin : 2026-08-15
Date(s) :
2026-08-15
Traditionnelle grande fête du 15 août à Saint-Bonnet-Tronçais avec brocante, fête foraine et grand feu d’artifice suivi du bal des pompiers pour clôturer cette journée festive.
Accès libre au bal et au feu d’artifice.
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Le bourg Etang de Saint-Bonnet-Tronçais Saint-Bonnet-Tronçais 03360 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 06 10 22 mairie.saintbonnettroncais@wanadoo.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The traditional August 15th festival in Saint-Bonnet-Tronçais features a flea market, funfair and fireworks display, followed by a firemen’s ball to round off the festive day.
Free admission to the ball and fireworks.
L’événement Fête foraine et grand feu d’artifice Saint-Bonnet-Tronçais a été mis à jour le 2026-03-20 par Montluçon Tourisme