Fête locale à Artagnan Village Artagnan

Trois jours de festivités où se mêleront apéro-concerts, bonne chère, traditions locales et feux d’artifice pour le plus grand plaisir des habitants et visiteurs !
Programme
Vendredi
18h30 APÉRO/CONCERT avec Nallie, organisé par l’Amicale d’Artagnan
Samedi
14h30 concours de pétanque, 150 € + Engagement + Coupe
19h30 REPAS DES CHASSEURS
Réservations (Possible par SMS) 06 19 23 24 14 • 06 27 34 30 85
Menu Grande assiette du chasseur civet de sanglier au vin blanc et ses raisins avec saucisse et merguez frites/salade, Dessert et vin compris. Adulte 16 € Enfant -13 ans 10 €. Amenez vos couverts !
22h30 BAL avec le podium Le Marina
23 h FEU D’ARTIFICE
Dimanche
9h départ de la sérénade
20h soirée du Comité
English :
Three days of festivities featuring aperitifs, concerts, good food, local traditions and fireworks to delight locals and visitors alike!
Program
Friday
6.30pm: APÉRO/CONCERT with Nallie, organized by the Amicale d’Artagnan
Saturday
2:30 pm: pétanque competition, 150 ? + Entry + Cup
7.30pm: HUNTERS’ DINNER
Reservations: (possible by SMS) 06 19 23 24 14 ? 06 27 34 30 85
Menu Grande assiette du chasseur: wild boar stew with white wine and grapes, sausage and merguez fries/salad, dessert and wine included. Adults: 16 ? Children under 13: 10 ? Bring your own cutlery!
10:30 p.m.: BALL with Le Marina podium
11 p.m.: FIREWORKS
Sunday
9am: start of the serenade
8pm: Committee party
German :
Drei Tage lang werden Aperitif-Konzerte, gutes Essen, lokale Traditionen und Feuerwerk zur Freude von Einheimischen und Besuchern geboten!
Programm
Freitag
18.30 Uhr: APERO/KONZERT mit Nallie, organisiert von der Amicale d’Artagnan
Samstag
14.30 Uhr: Boule-Wettbewerb, 150 ? + Einsatz + Pokal
19.30 Uhr: MAHLZEIT DER JÄGER
Reservierungen: (Möglich per SMS) 06 19 23 24 14 ? 06 27 34 30 85
Menü Großer Jägerteller: Wildschweinragout in Weißwein und Trauben mit Wurst und Merguez Pommes frites/Salat, Dessert und Wein inbegriffen. Erwachsene: 16 ? Kind -13 Jahre: 10 ? Bringen Sie Ihr Besteck mit!
22.30 Uhr: BALL mit dem Podium Le Marina
23 Uhr: Feuerwerk
Sonntag
9 Uhr: Start der Serenade
20 Uhr: Abendveranstaltung des Komitees
Italiano :
Tre giorni di festeggiamenti, tra aperitivi, concerti, buon cibo, tradizioni locali e fuochi d’artificio, per la gioia di abitanti e visitatori!
Il programma
Venerdì
18.30: APÉRO/CONCERTO con Nallie, organizzato dall’Amicale d’Artagnan
Sabato
14.30: gara di pétanque, 150? + quota di iscrizione + coppa
19.30: CENA DEI CACCIATORI
Prenotazioni: (possibile via SMS) 06 19 23 24 14 ? 06 27 34 30 85
Menu Piatto del cacciatore: stufato di cinghiale al vino bianco e uva con salsiccia e patatine fritte/salata merguez, dessert e vino inclusi. Adulti: 16 ? Bambini sotto i 13 anni: 10 ? Portate le posate!
22:30: BALLO con il podio Le Marina
ore 23:00: FUOCHI D’ARTIFICIO
Domenica
ore 9: inizio della serenata
ore 20:00: serata del Comitato
Espanol :
Tres días de fiesta, con aperitivos, conciertos, buena comida, tradiciones locales y fuegos artificiales, para deleite de propios y extraños
Programa
Viernes
18.30 h: APÉRO/CONCIERTO con Nallie, organizado por la Amicale d’Artagnan
Sábado
14.30 h: concurso de petanca, 150? + inscripción + copa
19.30 h: CENA DE CAZA
Reservas: (posible por SMS) 06 19 23 24 14 ? 06 27 34 30 85
Menú Plato del cazador: estofado de jabalí con vino blanco y uvas con salchicha y patatas fritas/ensalada merguez, postre y vino incluidos. Adultos: 16 ? Menores de 13 años: 10 ¡Trae tus cubiertos!
22:30: BAILE con el podio Le Marina
23h: FUEGOS ARTIFICIALES
Domingo
9h: inicio de la serenata
20:00 h: velada del Comité
