Fête locale à Artagnan Village Artagnan

Fête locale à Artagnan Village Artagnan vendredi 25 juillet 2025.

Fête locale à Artagnan

Village ARTAGNAN Artagnan Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-07-25

fin : 2025-07-27

Date(s) :

2025-07-25

Trois jours de festivités où se mêleront apéro-concerts, bonne chère, traditions locales et feux d’artifice pour le plus grand plaisir des habitants et visiteurs !

Programme

Vendredi

18h30 APÉRO/CONCERT avec Nallie, organisé par l’Amicale d’Artagnan

Samedi

14h30 concours de pétanque, 150 € + Engagement + Coupe

19h30 REPAS DES CHASSEURS

Réservations (Possible par SMS) 06 19 23 24 14 • 06 27 34 30 85

Menu Grande assiette du chasseur civet de sanglier au vin blanc et ses raisins avec saucisse et merguez frites/salade, Dessert et vin compris. Adulte 16 € Enfant -13 ans 10 €. Amenez vos couverts !

22h30 BAL avec le podium Le Marina

23 h FEU D’ARTIFICE

Dimanche

9h départ de la sérénade

20h soirée du Comité

.

Village ARTAGNAN Artagnan 65500 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 19 23 24 14 lamicaledartagnan@outlook.fr

English :

Three days of festivities featuring aperitifs, concerts, good food, local traditions and fireworks to delight locals and visitors alike!

Program

Friday

6.30pm: APÉRO/CONCERT with Nallie, organized by the Amicale d’Artagnan

Saturday

2:30 pm: pétanque competition, 150 ? + Entry + Cup

7.30pm: HUNTERS’ DINNER

Reservations: (possible by SMS) 06 19 23 24 14 ? 06 27 34 30 85

Menu Grande assiette du chasseur: wild boar stew with white wine and grapes, sausage and merguez fries/salad, dessert and wine included. Adults: 16 ? Children under 13: 10 ? Bring your own cutlery!

10:30 p.m.: BALL with Le Marina podium

11 p.m.: FIREWORKS

Sunday

9am: start of the serenade

8pm: Committee party

German :

Drei Tage lang werden Aperitif-Konzerte, gutes Essen, lokale Traditionen und Feuerwerk zur Freude von Einheimischen und Besuchern geboten!

Programm

Freitag

18.30 Uhr: APERO/KONZERT mit Nallie, organisiert von der Amicale d’Artagnan

Samstag

14.30 Uhr: Boule-Wettbewerb, 150 ? + Einsatz + Pokal

19.30 Uhr: MAHLZEIT DER JÄGER

Reservierungen: (Möglich per SMS) 06 19 23 24 14 ? 06 27 34 30 85

Menü Großer Jägerteller: Wildschweinragout in Weißwein und Trauben mit Wurst und Merguez Pommes frites/Salat, Dessert und Wein inbegriffen. Erwachsene: 16 ? Kind -13 Jahre: 10 ? Bringen Sie Ihr Besteck mit!

22.30 Uhr: BALL mit dem Podium Le Marina

23 Uhr: Feuerwerk

Sonntag

9 Uhr: Start der Serenade

20 Uhr: Abendveranstaltung des Komitees

Italiano :

Tre giorni di festeggiamenti, tra aperitivi, concerti, buon cibo, tradizioni locali e fuochi d’artificio, per la gioia di abitanti e visitatori!

Il programma

Venerdì

18.30: APÉRO/CONCERTO con Nallie, organizzato dall’Amicale d’Artagnan

Sabato

14.30: gara di pétanque, 150? + quota di iscrizione + coppa

19.30: CENA DEI CACCIATORI

Prenotazioni: (possibile via SMS) 06 19 23 24 14 ? 06 27 34 30 85

Menu Piatto del cacciatore: stufato di cinghiale al vino bianco e uva con salsiccia e patatine fritte/salata merguez, dessert e vino inclusi. Adulti: 16 ? Bambini sotto i 13 anni: 10 ? Portate le posate!

22:30: BALLO con il podio Le Marina

ore 23:00: FUOCHI D’ARTIFICIO

Domenica

ore 9: inizio della serenata

ore 20:00: serata del Comitato

Espanol :

Tres días de fiesta, con aperitivos, conciertos, buena comida, tradiciones locales y fuegos artificiales, para deleite de propios y extraños

Programa

Viernes

18.30 h: APÉRO/CONCIERTO con Nallie, organizado por la Amicale d’Artagnan

Sábado

14.30 h: concurso de petanca, 150? + inscripción + copa

19.30 h: CENA DE CAZA

Reservas: (posible por SMS) 06 19 23 24 14 ? 06 27 34 30 85

Menú Plato del cazador: estofado de jabalí con vino blanco y uvas con salchicha y patatas fritas/ensalada merguez, postre y vino incluidos. Adultos: 16 ? Menores de 13 años: 10 ¡Trae tus cubiertos!

22:30: BAILE con el podio Le Marina

23h: FUEGOS ARTIFICIALES

Domingo

9h: inicio de la serenata

20:00 h: velada del Comité

L’événement Fête locale à Artagnan Artagnan a été mis à jour le 2025-07-17 par OT du Pays du Val d’Adour|CDT65