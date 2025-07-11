FETE LOCALE « C’EST ROYAL » Saint-Lary-Boujean
PLACE DU VILLAGE Saint-Lary-Boujean Haute-Garonne
Tarif : 12 – 12 – EUR
Début : 2025-07-11
fin : 2025-07-14
Pour ces 4 jours de festivités faites un bond dans le passé§
20 ans d’impertinence ! 12 .
PLACE DU VILLAGE Saint-Lary-Boujean 31350 Haute-Garonne Occitanie cdfstlary@gmail.com
English :
For these 4 days of festivities, take a leap into the past§
German :
Für diese viertägigen Feierlichkeiten machen Sie einen Sprung in die Vergangenheit§
Italiano :
Per questi 4 giorni di festa, fate un salto indietro nel tempo§
Espanol :
Durante estos 4 días de fiesta, retroceda en el tiempo§
